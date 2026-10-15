Ringgong Banggo Society Marks Third Foundation Day with Clan Identity Declaration in East Siang﻿

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- The Pertin (Jomut-Mutling) group has returned to its original Dameng clan identity, according to an announcement made during the third foundation day celebration of the Ringgong Banggo Society (RBS) at Namsing village in Arunachal Pradesh’s East Siang district on Thursday.

The society’s office-bearers said the formal procedures relating to the change in clan identity had been completed. The announcement was made during a programme attended by community elders, Gaon Burahs, public representatives and members of the Ringgong Banggo clans.

The development was presented as a recognition of ancestral history and an effort to reaffirm the group’s historical connection with the Dameng clan.

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Community recounts ancestral history

During the programme, RBS office-bearers and senior community members narrated the history behind the Pertin (Jomut-Mutling) group’s connection with the Dameng clan.

According to their account, a young boy from the Dameng clan left Milang village in the Mariyang region after accidentally killing his mother with an arrow while practising archery for Kiruk, a traditional community hunting drive intended to chase away or kill wild boars damaging crops.

The community’s oral history states that the boy later reached the vicinity of the Moyang Kulek river, near the Yamne river and Damroh village in present-day Upper Siang district. He was subsequently adopted by a man from the Pertin clan named Mutling, giving rise to the Pertin-Jomut-Mutling lineage.

The account was shared by community representatives to explain the historical basis for the group’s decision to reaffirm its Dameng clan identity.

The narrative reflects the role of oral traditions in preserving community histories and explaining relationships between clans. The historical account was presented by the society’s representatives and was not independently verified for this report.

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Foundation day highlights unity and collective development

The third foundation day celebration was held under the supervision of RBS apex president Baling Gamnoh, Mebo Block president Orik Osik and general secretary Anthony Gamnoh.

Anjaw District Fisheries Development Officer Olik Jomang Libang attended as the chief guest, while Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank’s Mebo branch manager Mum Pertin Langkam was the guest of honour. Namsing Circle Officer Toimi Tagi represented the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Mebo.

Addressing the gathering, Libang emphasised the importance of community cohesion and collective development. He urged members of the society’s constituent clans to work together towards a more prosperous future.

Gamnoh thanked members and stakeholders for their support and called for greater participation in community-building initiatives, mutual assistance and social cooperation.

The announcement regarding the Dameng clan identity formed a central part of the celebration, linking the society’s organisational milestone with questions of ancestry, community identity and cultural continuity.

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Traditional performances mark cultural heritage

The programme concluded with traditional music and dance performances showcasing the cultural heritage of the Ringgong Banggo clans.

The foundation day provided an opportunity for community members to discuss their shared history, strengthen relationships and reaffirm their commitment to unity and progress.

The society said the occasion also laid the groundwork for future initiatives aimed at addressing community concerns and promoting fraternity among its members.

The reported return to the Dameng clan identity marks a significant development for the group concerned. The formal implications of the change, however, depend on the relevant documentation and recognition by the competent authorities.