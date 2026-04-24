RGU Hosts FGD on Tourism Investment in Arunachal

ITANAGAR- The Department of Commerce at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) organised a focused group discussion (FGD) on Friday, examining the status of private sector investment in the tourism sector of Arunachal Pradesh. The discussion was held as part of a research project sponsored by the North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Ltd. (NEDFi).

The session began with a welcome address by Prof. R. C. Parida, who outlined the objectives of the programme and emphasised the importance of collaborative research in regional development.

The FGD brought together a diverse group of participants from government, academia, entrepreneurship, and the banking sector. Among the participants were Dr. Akepi Linggi Ehili, Moyir Riba, Bengia Mrinal, Aryan Dwivedi, Kenjum Angu, Min Pinky Veo, Likha Tara, Likha Cherie, Meghna Borthakur, and Sensang W. Nanksang, several of whom shared insights on sectoral challenges and opportunities.

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Faculty members including Prof. Tasi Kaye, Prof. Otem Padung, Dr. Devi Baruah, and Dr. Atege Linggi also participated, contributing academic perspectives to the discussion.

The deliberations focused on assessing current investment trends, identifying barriers to private sector participation, and exploring strategies to strengthen tourism infrastructure and services in the state. Participants discussed the broader socio-economic implications of tourism development and the role of policy support and financial institutions in facilitating growth.

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Officials noted that the FGD provided a platform for multi-stakeholder engagement, enabling the exchange of ideas and experiences relevant to the NEDFi-sponsored research project. The discussions were described as constructive, with inputs expected to inform future policy recommendations and research outcomes.

The session concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Dr. Devi Baruah, who acknowledged the contributions of participants and emphasised the importance of continued collaboration between academia, industry, and government.