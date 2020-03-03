Itanagar

Going with the larger call of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) encouraging the society to come forward and bear the corporate social responsibilities 9CSR), today Dr. Vaishali, the better half of university’s Vice-Chancellor Prof. Saket Kushwaha, donated school kits such as lunch boxes, water bottles, tool box and other moveable assets to 50 odd kindergarten students of the university’s women community run and RGU adopted Balvatika, a Preparatory School at Rajiv Gandhi University Campus.

She also provided home cooked food to the students and staffs and took meal with them as a gesture of her love for them. During her interactions with the students of BALVATIKA she urged upon them to pay attention to their daily studies and maintain discipline in their life.

She emphasized that this is high time to develop good habits. She advised the students to respect their parents, teachers and elders. She also gave some tips to maintain hygiene and to have good food habits. She also appreciated the efforts of the teachers of Balvatika for their selfless services.

In the sideline of the noble yet humble event, the Joint Registrar of RGU Dr. David Pertin informed that this BALVATIKA, a Preparatory School was established in 1995 under the banner of Arunachal University Women & Child Welfare Association (AUWCWA), a registered society under the Societies Registration Act, 1860 (As modified by the Societies Registration Extension to Arunachal Pradesh Act, 1978), when the university was known as Arunachal University (a State University).

The school caters to the needs of the children of the university employees, campus dwellers and nearby villagers for their initial growth by providing Preparatory school education. While thanking Dr. Vaishali for the noble gesture he urged other members of the community, vast alumni, and well wishers to come forward and join in corporate social responsibility activities to uplift the growth and development of the university.

He also further informed that recently the student from the department of Fine Arts have done a commendable mural painting works in the walls of Balvatika and in the Govt. Secondary school located in the campus adding to their aesthetic beauties and surroundings, which have enhanced the conducive study environments in both the temples of learning.

The CSR programme was attended and addressed by Dr. Maltesh Mottebennur the Consultant of University Library and members of AUWCWA and teachers of Balvhatika, Meyo Taba, Deepa Jaishy, Sanchita Sur, Mahuya Roy and Samsad Begum, wherein they expressed their gratitude to Dr. Vaishali and to the university administration for providing infrastructure like furniture, books, etc. and for extending all supports to the growth of the pre-primary school.