Report Highlights Challenges Facing State Journalists

ITANAGAR- A survey-based assessment of media professionals in Arunachal Pradesh has identified low income levels, limited institutional support and workplace safety concerns as some of the key challenges facing journalists in the state. The findings were published in a report titled “Media Work and Newsroom Realities in Arunachal Pradesh (2025–26)” by the Himkai Research Initiative (HRI).

The study is based on responses from 52 media workers across print, digital, visual and social media platforms, collected between December 20, 2025 and January 2, 2026, with a significant concentration of participants from the Itanagar–Naharlagun region. While describing the findings as exploratory rather than fully representative, the report presents a snapshot of structural challenges within the state’s evolving media ecosystem.

According to the survey, the median monthly income among respondents was ₹20,000, with the middle 50 per cent earning between ₹15,000 and ₹30,000. A majority of participants reported gaps in employment benefits, with 82.7 per cent stating that they did not receive employer-provided health coverage. Around 69.2 per cent said they worked unpaid overtime either regularly or occasionally, highlighting concerns around labour practices and job security.

The report also drew attention to editorial independence and safety issues. About 65.4 per cent of respondents said they had faced pressure to modify or withhold news content, while half reported experiencing threats, harassment or attacks linked to their professional work. Only 26.9 per cent indicated that they received regular editorial or safety training, pointing to a need for stronger institutional safeguards.

Despite these challenges, the survey recorded an average job satisfaction score of 3.44 out of five and a perceived public trust score of 3.33, suggesting moderate confidence in the profession. In terms of employment structures, 75 per cent identified as full-time media workers, though only 57.7 per cent reported having written contracts. The report noted that even where contracts existed, they did not always translate into timely salaries or social protections.

The study describes journalism in Arunachal Pradesh as operating within a distinct geographical and social context marked by dispersed populations, difficult terrain and a rapidly expanding digital news environment. While the workforce was characterised as dynamic and mission-driven, structural vulnerabilities such as limited revenue models, lack of training opportunities and safety mechanisms were identified as systemic concerns.

HRI said the report is intended to serve as a baseline for further research and policy dialogue, suggesting that strengthening community support, sustainable funding models, professional mentorship and legal protections could help improve working conditions in the state’s media sector.