Renowned Novelist and Journalist Lummer Dai Remembered in Pasighat

PASIGHAT- The 86th birth anniversary of noted novelist, writer and journalist Late Lummer Dai was observed with solemnity and reverence in Pasighat on Monday, with literary organisations, writers and admirers gathering to pay tribute to one of Arunachal Pradesh’s most celebrated literary figures.

The commemorative programme was organised by the Adi Agom Kébang (AAK) in collaboration with literary enthusiasts and admirers of the late writer. Members of the organisation, led by AAK President Bodong Yirang and Adviser Kaling Borang, joined representatives of the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS), Pasighat Unit, and the Assam Sahitya Sabha in honouring the literary icon.

As part of the tribute, participants offered floral respects and garlanded the effigy of Late Lummer Dai. Patriotic and cultural songs in Adi and Assamese were played during the programme, creating an atmosphere of remembrance and reflection.

Also Read- Public Consultation on Tourism Development Held at Darak in West Siang

Speakers at the event highlighted Dai’s immense contribution to literature and journalism, noting that his writings played a significant role in documenting and portraying the cultural traditions, social realities and way of life of the people of Northeast India. Through his literary works written in Assamese, he helped bring the region’s diverse cultural heritage to a wider audience and established himself as a pioneering literary voice from Arunachal Pradesh.

The gathering observed that Lummer Dai’s literary legacy continues to inspire readers, writers and scholars across generations. Participants also emphasised the importance of preserving and promoting the literary heritage he championed throughout his life.

Also Read- Arunachal Pradesh Records Highest Alcohol Consumption in India: NFHS-6

More than three dozen people attended the programme. Among those present were Tagom Darang, a retired IAS officer, Dr. Kaling Dai, retired District Medical Officer, noted writer Nini Pertin, literary enthusiasts, intellectuals and members of civil society.

The event concluded with a collective reaffirmation of the need to encourage literary activities and uphold the values of cultural preservation and intellectual engagement that were central to Lummer Dai’s life and work.

Widely regarded as one of the pioneering literary figures from Arunachal Pradesh, Late Lummer Dai remains remembered for his contributions to literature, journalism and the documentation of the cultural identity of the Northeast.