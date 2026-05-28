Reliance Foundation CSR Spending Rises to Rs 2,248 Crore in FY26

NEW DELHI- Reliance Foundation has reported an increase in its corporate social responsibility (CSR) expenditure for the financial year 2025-26, with total spending rising to Rs 2,248 crore from Rs 2,156 crore in the previous fiscal, according to a company statement.

The Foundation stated that its cumulative CSR expenditure since the COVID-19 period has now crossed Rs 9,500 crore. It further claimed that its social initiatives have reached over 9.7 crore people across India through programmes focused on rural development, education, healthcare, sports, animal welfare and environmental sustainability.

According to the statement, the Foundation’s scholarship programme, launched during 2020-21, currently supports around 5,100 students annually. Citing an independent impact study conducted by Athena Infonomics India, the Foundation said every Rs 1 invested in scholarships generated an estimated Rs 4.4 in social value through improvements in education, employability and long-term societal outcomes.

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The report highlighted the organisation’s rural transformation initiatives, which focus on climate-resilient agriculture, water management and inclusive value chains. Reliance Foundation stated that dairy farmers associated with its programmes recorded increases in milk production and annual household incomes. The Foundation also reported high adoption rates of artificial insemination and green fodder cultivation among participating farmers.

The Foundation’s animal welfare initiative, Vantara, was also highlighted in the report. According to the statement, the centre has provided care, rescue and rehabilitation support to over 1.5 lakh animals. The report further noted that Anant Ambani received the Global Humanitarian Award 2025 from the Global Humane Society in recognition of his contribution to wildlife welfare.

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In the area of women’s empowerment, the Foundation said its digital literacy and financial inclusion programmes had led to increased financial confidence among participating women. The report stated that more than half of the participants surveyed reported greater involvement in household financial decisions, while many also observed a reduction in gender disparities.

Reliance Foundation also outlined its work in disaster response, noting its role in issuing early warnings to fishing and farming communities during Cyclone Montha. The organisation stated that it was recognised by the Andhra Pradesh government for its contribution to disaster mitigation efforts.

The Foundation’s sports and cultural initiatives were also referenced in the report, including programmes aimed at athlete development and the activities of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. The organisation stated that Nita M. Ambani received international recognitions during the year for humanitarian and social initiatives.

The statement additionally listed several recognitions received during FY2025-26, including awards related to skill development, water management and sports promotion.