Registration for Covid vaccination to all above 18 years of age begins today

ITANAGAR- The registration process for COVID vaccination to all above 18 years is starting today. They will be vaccinated in the third phase of COVID Vaccination drive starting from 1st of next month. All those eligible can register on Co-Win portal – cowin.gov.in.

No walk-in facility will be available for vaccination in this phase. All above 18 years will need to mandatorily register online on the Co-Win platform. The registration will be done with the help of mobile number. People will have to fill up their details and upload one photo ID proof.

Here is the process of Registration – You will have to give some basic information about yourself and details of your photo identification card to get yourself registered online.

From one mobile phone number, one can register 4 people, however, each person will need their own photo identification document.

If Aadhar card is used as identification document, consent will be obtained and recorded.

Through the portal, you can find out the list of available Covid Vaccine Centre (CVCs ) and dates and time of available vaccination slots, to book an appointment as per your choice.

You will need an OTP verification prior to registration and a confirmation slip/token will be generated after registration. You will also get a confirmatory sms later.

You will have to schedule the appointment at a centre of their choice. On successful completion of booking, you will receive a confirmation message which will have to be shown at the vaccination centre.

In this phase, Centre has also allowed states, private hospitals and industrial establishments to procure the vaccine doses directly from manufacturers.