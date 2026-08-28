Red Run Mini Marathon Promotes HIV, STI Awareness Among Youth in Pasighat﻿

PASIGHAT- More than 50 students participated in the Red Run Mini Marathon 2026 at Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNC), Pasighat, as part of an awareness campaign placing young people at the centre of efforts to prevent HIV and sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

The event was organised by the Red Ribbon Club and NSS of JNC, in association with the Arunachal Pradesh AIDS Control Society (APSACS), alongside similar events at higher education institutions across Arunachal Pradesh. Held under the theme “Youth for HIV and STI,” the programme focused on awareness, testing and prevention of HIV and STIs among young people.

The broader message of the programme was that youth can play an important role not only in preventing infections but also in addressing the stigma and discrimination associated with HIV/AIDS.

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Flagging off the marathon, JNC Principal Dr. Gindu Borang urged students to remain vigilant and well-informed about HIV and STIs. He said young people have an important role in creating awareness, preventing the spread of infections and combating stigma and discrimination. He also called upon students to act as responsible ambassadors of accurate health information and help build a more informed and supportive society.

JNC Vice Principal Dr. Leki Sitang stressed the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle and avoiding harmful practices. She encouraged students to develop healthy habits and take personal responsibility for their physical and mental well-being.

Addressing the issue of STIs, Dr. Leki Wangchu, Coordinator of the Red Ribbon Club, highlighted what he described as the growing concern over sexually transmitted infections. He cited a global figure of more than one million curable STIs being acquired every day and emphasised the need for greater awareness about infections transmitted through sexual contact and the importance of prevention.

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The awareness programme also provided students an opportunity to discuss HIV-related issues. Kenmar Lollen, a B.Sc. fifth-semester student of the Department of Zoology, spoke about HIV cases in Arunachal Pradesh and East Siang based on the latest APSACS data, as well as the stigma associated with HIV/AIDS.

Another student, Iyang Miyu, highlighted the role of young people in combating stigma and discrimination by spreading correct information about HIV/AIDS.

The sporting component of the campaign saw Okenmang Lego, a BA first-semester student, win the boys’ category, while Albina Doley, a BA fifth-semester student, emerged as the winner in the girls’ category. Both winners received medals and certificates.

The Red Run therefore combined physical activity with a public-health awareness message, using student participation to promote greater understanding of HIV and STIs and to encourage a more informed approach towards prevention and the stigma surrounding HIV/AIDS.