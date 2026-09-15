Red Run in Ziro Calls for HIV/AIDS Awareness and Stigma-Free Society

ZIRO- The Indira Gandhi Technological and Medical Science University (IGTAMSU), Ziro, organised a Red Run Mini Marathon on Monday to promote HIV/AIDS awareness and encourage a stigma-free society among young people.

The event was organised in collaboration with the university’s Red Ribbon Club and the Arunachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society (APSACS) under the theme “Run for Awareness, Stride for a Stigma-Free Tomorrow.”

The mini marathon began at Pai Gate, Hapoli, and concluded at BSNL Office Point, Ziro, with students from different departments of the university participating in the event. The run was formally flagged off by Trade Development Officer Tai Arun, who attended as the Chief Guest.

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Addressing the participants, Anwar Hussain, Head of the Department of Commerce & Management at IGTAMSU, highlighted the significance of the awareness initiative and thanked the Chief Guest for encouraging the students.

During the prize distribution ceremony, Tai Arun congratulated the participants and emphasised that the purpose and social message behind such an initiative were more important than winning the competition.

He encouraged students to maintain a drug-free campus, remain informed about serious health issues such as HIV/AIDS and contribute to building a healthier society. He also urged the youth to contribute towards the broader vision of Viksit Bharat.

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Tatlom Taying, Apung Konia emerge winners

The mini marathon featured separate boys’ and girls’ categories, with participants putting up spirited performances.

In the boys’ category, Tatlom Taying secured first place, followed by Kanggam Taggu as the first runner-up and Disi Tato as the second runner-up.

In the girls’ category, Apung Konia emerged the winner, while Tamo Kuniya and Mimi Khabisow secured the first and second runner-up positions respectively.

Certificates and mementos were presented to the winners, while cash prizes were awarded to the first-prize winners in both categories.

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The event also saw the participation of NSS In-charge T. Bidyananda Singh, faculty members and NSS volunteers. Their involvement helped reinforce the event’s broader messages of health, prevention and social responsibility among young people.

The Red Run initiative used sport and youth participation as a platform to take the message of HIV/AIDS awareness beyond conventional awareness activities. By bringing students together around the themes of prevention, informed decision-making and social responsibility, the programme sought to encourage a more supportive environment for people affected by HIV/AIDS.