RDC 2026 Cadets Return, Bring Laurels to Arunachal

NAHARLAGUN- The National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets of 1 Arunachal Pradesh Battalion NCC returned to the state after an exceptional performance at the Republic Day Camp 2026, bringing pride to Arunachal Pradesh with their historic national-level representation.

In a first for the state, six cadets from 1 Arunachal Pradesh Battalion NCC were selected for the Republic Day contingent, participating in prestigious events such as the Pradhan Mantri Rally and national-level cultural programmes. In previous years, Arunachal Pradesh was typically represented by only one or two cadets at the camp.

Selection for the Republic Day contingent is considered one of the most rigorous processes within the NCC framework, involving multiple stages of national selection camps. Only cadets demonstrating exceptional discipline, physical fitness, mental resilience, and training standards are shortlisted, making the achievement particularly notable.

Also Read- Khandu inaugurates Sky Walk, Roller Coaster Near Matu Waterfall

The cadets from 1 AP Battalion NCC who represented the state at RDC 2026 were Likha Takap and Elisha Kino from Rajiv Gandhi University, Ajay Singh and Tamo Sunya from Dera Natung Government College, Rahul Chutia from Rajiv Gandhi Government Polytechnic College, and Koj Nancy from Don Bosco College, Itanagar. The contingent was accompanied by Associate NCC Officer Palvinder Singh.

The cadets were accorded a warm reception by officers, staff, and fellow cadets of 1 AP Battalion NCC at the Naharlagun Railway Station, where the return was marked by applause and celebration of the milestone achievement.

Also Read- Bharat Rang Mahotsav Concludes in Itanagar

Officials noted that the accomplishment is not only a matter of pride for the battalion and the respective educational institutions but also for Arunachal Pradesh as a whole. Representing the state at the Republic Day Camp reflects the high standards of discipline, commitment, and leadership upheld by NCC cadets from the region.

A total of nine NCC cadets from Arunachal Pradesh represented the state at RDC 2026, including six from 1 Arunachal Pradesh Battalion NCC, two from 2 Arunachal Pradesh Battalion NCC, and one from 22 Arunachal Pradesh Battalion NCC. Officials said the achievement sets a new benchmark and is expected to inspire future generations of NCC cadets across the state.