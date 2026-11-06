RCICH Donates Books to Schools in Dibang Valley to Promote Research and Cultural Heritage

ETALIN- The RIWATCH Centre for Intangible Cultural Heritage ( RCICH ) has conducted a book contribution drive and a series of awareness programmes in two government schools of Dibang Valley district, aiming to promote research, knowledge and awareness of Arunachal Pradesh’s traditional cultural heritage among students.

The programme covered Government Higher Secondary School, Anini, and Government Secondary School, Etalin. Six copies each of two books—Traditional Houses of Eastern Arunachal Pradesh and Social Values and Social Bonds in Eastern Arunachal Pradesh—were contributed to the libraries of the two schools.

The books were received by library in-charges Smt. Anjana Mepo at Government Higher Secondary School, Anini, and Ms. Suna Tayu at Government Secondary School, Etalin, in the presence of the respective in-charge principals.

Also Read- Himalayan University VC Presents Book on Education and Skill Development to Assam Governor

The initiative was significant not only as a contribution to school libraries but also as an effort to encourage students to look beyond prescribed textbooks and engage with research, local knowledge and traditional cultural heritage.

During the programme at Anini, in-charge Principal Shri Gomadhi Miyee stressed the need to introduce basic research methodology at the higher secondary level. He said students should be encouraged to broaden their understanding beyond the prescribed curriculum and explore new areas of knowledge.

At Government Secondary School, Etalin, in-charge Principal Liu Miso highlighted the importance of access to information and appreciated RIWATCH’s efforts towards safeguarding endangered traditional cultural heritage. He also referred to the contributions of Vijay Swami, Executive Director of RIWATCH, towards the development of the Idu Mishmi community and the growth of the education sector in Arunachal Pradesh.

Also Read- DC Lohit Flags Off RDF Transportation Vehicle from Tezu MRF Centre

The programme at Etalin also included the screening of the documentary ** Glimpses of Rituals and Festivals in Arunachal Pradesh **.

This was followed by a series of talks focusing on research and cultural documentation. Hari Apralo, Research Associate at RIWATCH, spoke on basic research methodology, while Mr. Miju Mena, Research Associate, discussed the significance of Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH). Mr. Nabu Umbrey, Junior Documentation Officer, spoke about the importance of audio-visual documentary archiving.

The sessions focused on the need to safeguard, preserve and disseminate the rich traditional cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh among younger generations.

Also Read- Over 3,000 Bunches of Ziro Chrysanthemums Dispatched to New Delhi

The programme concluded with visits to the school libraries. During the visits, it was observed that, besides book collections, photographs and inspirational stories of local achievers had been displayed on the library walls.

These stories serve as a source of motivation and encouragement for students, highlighting the achievements of people from their own communities and inspiring young learners to pursue their goals.

The RCICH initiative reflects a broader effort to combine education, research and cultural preservation, while encouraging younger generations to develop greater awareness of Arunachal Pradesh’s diverse and evolving intangible cultural heritage.