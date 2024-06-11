Ravi Shankar Prasad, Tarun Chugh BJP’s observers for election of next Arunachal CM

NEW DELHI/ ITANAGAR- The parliamentary board of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday named senior leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad and Tarun Chugh as the party’s central observers for the meeting of its Arunachal Pradesh MLAs to elect the state’s next chief minister.

The party in a statement said the two leaders will oversee the meeting where the MLAs will elect their leader, the new CM. They are likely to travel to Itanagar on Wednesday.

The BJP won 46 of the total 60 assembly seats in the state and incumbent chief minister Pema Khandu, who has been at the helm since 2016, is expected to get another term at the top post.

BJP office bearers in Arunachal Pradesh attribute the delay in formation of the next government to events in Delhi, following the announcement of the Lok Sabha results, which saw the ruling party at Centre not securing the 272 seats required to form a government on its own.

Chief minister Pema Khandu, his deputy Chowna Mein, some newly elected MLAs and other office bearers of BJP were in New Delhi the past few days and returned to Itanagar on Monday—a day after swearing in of the new cabinet at Centre.