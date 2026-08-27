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Raksha Bandhan Celebrated at Arunachal Pradesh Lok Bhavan

Students of Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya, Chimpu, and members of the Brahma Kumaris celebrated Raksha Bandhan with Governor KT Parnaik at Lok Bhavan, Itanagar.

Last Updated: 27/08/2026
1 minute read
Raksha Bandhan Celebrated at Arunachal Pradesh Lok Bhavan

ITANAGAR- Raksha Bandhan was celebrated at Lok Bhavan in Itanagar on Thursday, with students of Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya, Chimpu, tying Rakhis to Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd.).

The central message from the Governor was that Raksha Bandhan extends beyond the traditional brother-sister relationship and serves as a reminder of the collective responsibility of citizens to protect and nurture the values that bind society together.

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Interacting with the students, Parnaik said the festival inspires people to uphold compassion, harmony, respect for women and responsibility towards one another. He described the Rakhi as a pledge to stand by each other in times of need and contribute towards building a caring and inclusive society.

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The Governor also urged the students to develop discipline, integrity, empathy and a spirit of service, while pursuing excellence in their chosen fields. He assured them of his support in their efforts to achieve their aspirations.

Members of the Brahma Kumaris, led by Brahma Kumari Junu, also tied Rakhis to the Governor. Parnaik appreciated the organisation’s work in promoting spiritual values, moral education, peace and social harmony.

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The Governor highlighted the broader role of values in nation-building, saying development is not limited to economic and infrastructure growth but also depends on strong moral and spiritual foundations among citizens. He particularly encouraged efforts aimed at inspiring young people to embrace discipline, compassion, integrity and responsible citizenship.

The celebration at Lok Bhavan thus placed emphasis not only on the cultural significance of Raksha Bandhan but also on its wider message of social responsibility, mutual care and inclusive citizenship.

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Last Updated: 27/08/2026
1 minute read
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