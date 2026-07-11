Rajya Sabha MP Tai Tagak Visits Flood-Ravaged Villages in Lower Siang and East Siang

PASIGHAT-( By Maksam TAYENG )- Rajya Sabha MP Tai Tagak on Saturday visited flood-affected areas under Lower Siang and East Siang districts to assess the damage caused by recent cloudburst-induced heavy rainfall and assured the affected people that he would pursue the Central Government for a separate and special relief package for the region.

The MP first visited flood-ravaged villages under Koyu Circle in Lower Siang district and Korang Circle in East Siang district, where he interacted with affected residents and reviewed the extent of the damage.

He was accompanied by Nari-Koyu MLA Tojir Kadu, ZPM Ramle Banggo, Nyachi Koyu, government officials led by EAC Marngam Kakki, representatives of the Adi Baane Kebang (ABK), PRI members and other local leaders.

Addressing residents, Tagak expressed concern over the widespread destruction caused by the floods. He advised people not to consume water from rivers affected by the recent floods, warning that contaminated water could lead to the spread of water-borne diseases. He also urged residents to avoid venturing near riverbanks until the situation normalises.

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According to local sources, Tagak became the first public representative to reach several interior flood-hit locations, where access had remained disrupted due to damaged roads and bridges.

The Rajya Sabha MP announced that he would request the Central Government to sanction a separate and special relief package for the flood-affected areas to support rehabilitation and restoration efforts.

As immediate assistance, Tagak donated ₹7 lakh as interim relief for the people of the Nari-Koyu constituency.

Later, he visited Boying village under Pasighat Circle, where extensive damage was reported along the Sibo Korong river following the recent floods.

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During the visit, Tagak was accompanied by ADC (HQ) Pasighat Pebika Lego, IAS, Adi Baane Kebang President Tanon Tatak, officials from the Water Resources Department and other engineering departments, BJP State Vice-President Dunggoli Libang, party spokesperson Tobom Dai, Gaon Burahs and other public representatives.

In the evening, the MP held a meeting with residents of Boying village, including Gaon Burahs, Gaon Burihs and Panchayat leaders, to discuss the challenges faced by the community and measures required for rehabilitation.

He reiterated his commitment to pursue a special relief package from the Centre to facilitate early restoration of damaged infrastructure and provide assistance to affected families.

Tagak also recalled his long association with Pasighat through his public welfare activities and described the town as the historic administrative and political centre of Arunachal Pradesh. He said visiting the flood-affected areas of Pasighat was among his top priorities to understand the ground situation firsthand.