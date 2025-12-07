Rajnath Singh dedicates 32 projects to Arunachal Pradesh

NEW DELHI- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday inaugurated 125 strategic border infrastructure projects built by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) across seven states and two Union Territories, with a significant emphasis on sectors bordering the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

Executed at a collective cost of nearly ₹5,000 crore, the projects comprise 93 bridges, 28 roads and four strategic support facilities. As many as 32 of these projects are located in Arunachal Pradesh, marking one of the largest single-day infrastructure dedications in the state.

Speaking virtually from Leh, Ladakh, the Defence Minister described the occasion as “historic” and a tribute to the armed forces serving under challenging conditions. Singh lauded the BRO for finishing projects ahead of schedule, adopting indigenous technology and machinery aligned with Atmanirbhar Bharat goals.

Major Projects in Arunachal Pradesh

20-km Sela–Chabrela–BJG alternate axis, offering a second access route to the Tawang sector

Six permanent bridges on the Lumla–Tashigang axis, reducing travel time to forward posts

High-altitude roads and bridges under Projects Brahmank, Vartak, Arunank and Udayak

New helipad facility for rapid air reinforcement & casualty evacuation

“These are not just roads and bridges but lifelines of national security and engines of regional prosperity,” Singh said, adding that enhanced connectivity will benefit tourism, employment and border communities.

Besides Arunachal Pradesh, projects were also inaugurated in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Mizoram.

BRO Director General Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry said over 90% of materials used were indigenous, boosting local defence infrastructure capability. With the new additions, BRO’s infrastructure portfolio since 2020 now includes 3,500+ km roads and over 450 permanent bridges, strengthening Indian Army mobility in high-altitude terrain.

The inauguration was attended virtually by Chief Ministers of border states, senior Army commanders, BRO officials and frontline workers, many of whom worked at altitudes beyond 15,000 feet.

The development comes amid ongoing military talks with China regarding the eastern Ladakh standoff, reflecting India’s continued push to bolster border preparedness along the 3,488-km LAC.