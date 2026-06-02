Rajiv Gandhi University Hosts AIFF D Certificate Coaching Course for Aspiring Football Coaches

RONO HILLS- The Department of Physical Education, Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), successfully organized the AIFF D Certificate Coaching Course from May 28 to June 2, 2026, in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) and under the aegis of the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

The six-day programme brought together 24 aspiring football coaches from Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, providing them with structured training aimed at strengthening coaching competencies and promoting grassroots football development in the region.

The course was conducted by Sangey Tsering, AIFF Certified Coach Educator and Assistant Professor, Department of Physical Education, RGU, while Mr. Dawa Tsering served as Course Coordinator and Mr. Tasi Leya provided physiotherapy support throughout the programme.

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Designed to combine theoretical knowledge with practical application, the course covered key aspects of football coaching, including coaching methodology, player development, session planning, football teaching principles, and grassroots football development strategies. Participants were exposed to both classroom instruction and extensive field-based learning activities.

A notable feature of the programme was the participation of more than 85 young football trainees from different academies across Arunachal Pradesh. Their involvement in practical coaching sessions provided trainee coaches with valuable hands-on experience in managing players, conducting training drills, and implementing coaching techniques in real-world settings.

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One of the major highlights of the course was the Grassroots Football Festival, which allowed participants to gain practical experience in organizing football activities for children in an engaging and development-oriented environment. Organizers noted that the festival reflected AIFF’s broader emphasis on nurturing football talent through structured grassroots programmes.

The course concluded with a theory examination followed by a valedictory function held at Rajiv Gandhi University.

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The closing ceremony was attended by Prof. Jayadeba Sahoo, Vice Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University, as Chief Guest, while Dr. N.T. Rikam, Registrar, RGU, attended as Guest of Honour. Also present were Prof. Sambhu Prasad, Dean, Faculty of Physical Education and Sports Sciences, Dr. Tadang Minu, Head of the Department of Physical Education, representatives of APFA, faculty members, and participants.

Addressing the gathering, the dignitaries emphasized the critical role of coach education in strengthening grassroots football structures and nurturing future sporting talent. They congratulated the participants on successfully completing the certification programme and encouraged them to actively contribute to football development initiatives within their communities.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks, a group photograph, and refreshments, marking the successful completion of another collaborative effort aimed at strengthening football coaching capacity and promoting sports development in Arunachal Pradesh.

Officials noted that initiatives such as the AIFF D Certificate Coaching Course play an important role in building a stronger foundation for football by equipping local coaches with the knowledge and skills required to guide young players and expand opportunities for the sport at the grassroots level.