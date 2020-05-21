Rains expected in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya: IMD

Itanagar – Rain is expected in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya and the wind can cause damage to trees, said Indian Meteorological Department ( IMD ) .

The Cyclone Amphan has weakened into a deep depression from a cyclonic storm and 50-60 kmph wind speed is expected in Meghalaya and Bangladesh for the next three hours said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday.

It has no adverse impact over West Bengal now. Very to very heavy rainfall is expected in Assam especially in western part and in Meghalaya. Arunachal Pradesh will also receive some rainfall at isolated places: Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, DGM, IMD on #CycloneApmhan pic.twitter.com/oyE2zAERXq — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2020

The cyclone weakened from a super cyclonic storm to a cyclonic storm on Thursday morning and it crossed India-Bangladesh border at 11.30 PM on May 20.

The IMD said, “The observed track of Cyclone Amphan has been forecast very well by IMD, starting from 3.5 days before onset, enabling us to respond well and minimize the damage. We had predicted very high wind speed in Kolkata and adjoining districts.”

It added, “The government has been tracking Cyclone Amphan through Doppler Weather Radar, right from the time we observed it in Visakhapatnam Doppler Radar. We used the latest tech and models and was able to give a correct forecast.”

“As forecasted, Cyclone Amphan made landfall between 3.30 and 5.30 PM near Sunderbans, and wind speed too was between 155 – 165 kmph, as predicted. Impact of the cyclone has also been in areas as predicted,” the IMD added.