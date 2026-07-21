Rahul, Priyanka, Congress Leaders Detained from Dharna Outside PM’s Residence Over NEET Protest

NEW DELHI: Political tensions escalated in the national capital on Tuesday as senior Congress leaders, led by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, staged a dharna outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, demanding accountability over the police action against students protesting issues related to the NEET examination and calling for the resignation of senior members of the Union Government.

The protest followed repeated disruptions in both Houses of Parliament during the ongoing Monsoon Session, where opposition parties sought a discussion on the police action against student demonstrators during protests held on July 20. Congress leaders alleged that they were not allowed to raise the issue in Parliament, claiming that microphones were switched off during proceedings before the House was adjourned.

Following the adjournment, Congress MPs and party leaders marched towards the Prime Minister’s residence and began a sit-in protest. Among those present were Rahul Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, K.C. Venugopal, Pawan Khera, and several other senior leaders and party workers.

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Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi visited injured students receiving treatment at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. In a post on X, he described the alleged police action against students as an attack on India’s youth and stated that the Congress had marched to the Prime Minister’s residence seeking accountability. He demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, while urging citizens to support the protest.

As the dharna continued, Delhi Police, assisted by paramilitary personnel, moved in to disperse the gathering. Several Congress leaders and workers, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Kanhaiya Kumar, were removed from the protest site and taken away in police vehicles. Congress leaders alleged that some protesters were handled forcefully during the operation.

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According to reports, Union Minister Jitendra Singh, accompanied by Home Secretary Govind Mohan, visited the site for discussions with Congress leaders. Singh later stated that Rahul Gandhi had initially agreed to end the protest to facilitate a parliamentary discussion on the NEET issue but subsequently insisted on the resignation of the Union Education Minister.

The Congress defended the protest, arguing that it became necessary after, according to the party, parliamentary avenues to raise the issue were exhausted. Party leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Jairam Ramesh, maintained that the demonstration was intended to seek accountability over alleged irregularities in the education system and the handling of student protests.

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The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticised the protest, describing it as politically motivated. BJP spokesperson Sanju Verma said the party supported students’ concerns but alleged that the demonstration had been joined by “professional protesters,” resulting in disorder. Union Minister Jitendra Singh also expressed disappointment over what he described as a change in the Congress leadership’s position during discussions.

Several opposition parties also expressed concern over issues relating to the NEET examination and the treatment of students, although reactions to the protest outside the Prime Minister’s residence varied.

The developments have added to the political friction during the Monsoon Session, with both the ruling party and the opposition continuing to exchange sharp accusations over education policy, parliamentary functioning, and the handling of public protests. As of Tuesday evening, security remained heightened around the Prime Minister’s residence while political exchanges over the issue continued.