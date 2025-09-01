Rahul Gandhi Warns of ‘Hydrogen Bomb’ Revelations on Vote Theft at Patna Rally

PATNA- Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, ended his 16-day ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Patna with a fiery attack on the BJP, accusing it of orchestrating widespread electoral malpractice.

Addressing a massive rally at Dak Bungalow Crossing, Gandhi promised a forthcoming exposé that he described as a political “hydrogen bomb” on alleged “vote chori” (vote theft).

“BJP people, be ready. A hydrogen bomb is coming. After this truth comes out, Narendra Modi will not be able to show his face to the country,” Gandhi declared to thunderous applause.

Watch Video-

The yatra, launched on August 17 from Sasaram, traversed 110 assembly constituencies across 25 districts of Bihar, aiming to highlight alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Gandhi began the day by paying floral tributes at Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Gandhi Maidan, joined by INDIA bloc leaders including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, and others.

Also Read- Madras High Court Orders Trial in MS Dhoni’s ₹100 Crore Defamation Suit Against Sudhir Chaudhary, Media Houses, and Retired IPS Officer

During his speech, Gandhi escalated his earlier claim of an “atom bomb” revelation about voter fraud in Mahadevpura (Bangalore Central), asserting that the BJP and the Election Commission of India (ECI) colluded to manipulate voter lists. He alleged that nearly one crore new voters were added after the Lok Sabha elections, disproportionately benefiting the BJP.

Framing vote theft as an assault on democracy itself, Gandhi said:

“Vote chori means theft of rights, reservation, employment, education, and democracy.”

He also linked the BJP to “forces that murdered Mahatma Gandhi” and accused them of attempting to “destroy Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s Constitution.” The crowd responded with chants of “vote chor, gaddi chhor” (vote thief, leave the throne).

Also Read- CBI Raids Anil Ambani’s Mumbai Residence in ₹17,000 Crore SBI Loan Fraud Case

The BJP reacted sharply, with MP Ravi Shankar Prasad dismissing Gandhi’s comments as “irresponsible” and questioning their relevance. “How are atom bombs and hydrogen bombs connected to elections? Rahul Gandhi is demeaning himself as Leader of Opposition,” Prasad said in Delhi. The BJP also alleged that the Patna rally crowd was inflated with 20,000 people brought from Deoria, Uttar Pradesh.

While Gandhi did not specify the constituency for his upcoming revelations, crowd chants of “Varanasi”—PM Modi’s seat—hinted at a possible target. His remarks come amid growing scrutiny of the ECI’s voter list revision, which the Supreme Court recently described as a “trust issue.”

The rally, which saw participation from leaders like TMC’s Yusuf Pathan, Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Sanjay Raut, and CPI(M)’s M.A. Baby, underscored the INDIA bloc’s united front against alleged electoral fraud ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls. Police briefly halted the march citing restricted areas, but the event ultimately concluded as a powerful show of opposition unity.

With Bihar heading for elections, Gandhi’s provocative rhetoric and promises of more explosive revelations have heightened the stakes, setting the stage for an intensified political showdown.