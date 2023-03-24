Rahul Gandhi disqualified as member of Lok Sabha

NEW DELHI- Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi has been disqualified from the Lok Sabha because of his conviction in a 2019 criminal defamation case. The Lok Sabha Secretariat also declared his constituency vacant. The Election Commission can now announce a special election for the seat.

“Shri Rahul Gandhi, Member of Lok Sabha representing the Wayanad Parliamentary Constituency of Kerala stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction i.e. 23 March, 2023 in terms of the provisions of Article 102(1)(e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951,” the Lok Sabha Secretariat said in a notification issued today.

Section 8(3) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, says that the moment a member of parliament is convicted of any offence and sentenced for at least two years, she or he attracts disqualification.

Responding to the notification, Shashi Tharoor, another senior Congress MP, said it bodes ill for democracy.

I’m stunned by this action and by its rapidity, within 24 hours of the court verdict and while an appeal was known to be in process. This is politics with the gloves off and it bodes ill for our democracy. pic.twitter.com/IhUVHN3b1F — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 24, 2023

A court in Gujarat’s Surat yesterday sentenced Rahul Gandhi to two years in jail in the case, filed on a complaint by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi for his alleged remark, “How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?” The court also granted him bail and suspended the sentence for 30 days to allow him to appeal to a higher court.

Rahul Gandhi can now challenge the decision in court. Congress leaders have questioned the legality of the move, saying it is only the President who can disqualify MPs in consultation with the Election Commission.