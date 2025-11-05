Rahul Gandhi Claims Voter Fraud in Haryana Polls

NEW DELHI- In a charged press conference titled “H Files”, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged a massive voter fraud in the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections. He claimed that over 25 lakh votes—more than 12% of the state’s electorate—were manipulated through fake entries, duplicate voters, and unverifiable addresses.

Calling it a “hydrogen bomb” that exposes systemic electoral malpractice, Gandhi accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Election Commission of India (ECI) of collusion, asserting that “India’s democracy is under assault.” The revelation comes a day before the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections, adding a charged political dimension to the timing of the disclosure.

According to Gandhi, the Congress’ internal investigation found:

5.21 lakh duplicate voters, whose names appeared in multiple constituencies.

93,174 invalid entries, including fictitious addresses such as “House No. 0.”

19.26 lakh bulk voters, allegedly added en masse in BJP strongholds without verification.

He also alleged that CCTV footage from polling stations was deleted, and questioned the ECI’s silence during the Special Intensive Revision process in Bihar. “The ECI is not independent; it is protecting the ruling party’s theft,” Gandhi said, urging the Supreme Court to order an EVM audit.

The BJP swiftly rejected the allegations. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju called the claims “political theatre,” accusing Gandhi of “fabricating stories to incite unrest” ahead of the Bihar vote. “He talks of hydrogen bombs, but his words lack gravity,” Rijiju remarked, adding that Congress was “using conspiracy to hide its defeat.”

The Election Commission, via Haryana’s Chief Electoral Officer, stated it would issue a “detailed response” later in the day. The CEO noted that the 2024 Haryana polls saw a turnout of 68.63% and “no credible evidence” of large-scale irregularities had been reported.

Congress Haryana chief Rao Narender Singh reiterated that the evidence presented was “irrefutable,” while NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule echoed the demand for an independent probe.

On social media, hashtags #VoteChori and #HydrogenBomb trended, with supporters calling Gandhi’s move “courageous” and BJP loyalists demanding legal action against him for “misleading the public.”

Political analysts suggest that the move may be aimed at reshaping the opposition narrative before the Bihar polls, especially amid ongoing debates over EVM transparency and VVPAT verification. With Gandhi promising more “H Files” in the coming weeks, the controversy has opened a new front in the larger contest over electoral credibility.