Rahul Gandhi Claims 200 ED, CBI and MEA Officials Are in Touch With Opposition

NEW DELHI: Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Monday, October 12, claimed that around 200 officials serving under the Narendra Modi-led central government were in contact with the Opposition and providing it with inside information.

Addressing a press conference at the Congress headquarters, Indira Bhawan, Gandhi specifically referred to officials associated with the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

“I want to tell Narendra Modi that 200 officials of your government are in touch with us and informing us,” Gandhi said, adding that the Opposition was receiving information from within the government.

However, Gandhi did not publicly identify the officials or disclose specific details or evidence concerning the information he alleged was being shared. The claim had not been independently established in the information available at the time of reporting.

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Allegations linked to electoral controversy

Gandhi’s remarks came amid an intensifying Opposition campaign over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. The INDIA bloc has accused the Election Commission of failing to adequately address concerns surrounding the electoral process and has demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The Election Commission and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party have disputed the Opposition’s allegations concerning electoral irregularities. The claims made by political leaders remain subject to scrutiny and the relevant legal processes.

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Rahul asks CEC to “turn approver”

During the press conference, Gandhi also alleged that messages were coming from Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. He urged the CEC to resign and “turn approver”, suggesting that Kumar was not the principal figure behind the alleged wrongdoing.

Gandhi said the election chief had made a mistake but was not the person directing the alleged actions. He did not publicly disclose details of the messages he referred to.

These statements formed part of the Congress leader’s broader demand for accountability over the alleged electoral irregularities. They represent Gandhi’s allegations and have not, in themselves, established wrongdoing by the CEC.

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Claims about police and security forces

Gandhi further claimed that around 50 per cent of police personnel, along with members of forces such as the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), were supportive of the Opposition’s protests.

He did not provide publicly verifiable evidence to substantiate the percentage he cited. The claim could not be independently confirmed at the time of reporting.

The press conference took place ahead of the INDIA bloc’s planned “Chalo Delhi – March for Democracy”, which sought to take the Opposition’s concerns over the Election Commission and electoral-roll revision to the Supreme Court.

Gandhi called on supporters to join the demonstration and reiterated that the agitation would continue until, in the Opposition’s view, the Constitution was upheld and the Chief Election Commissioner resigned.

The proposed legal challenge marked a further step in the Opposition’s campaign to seek scrutiny of the electoral process. The dispute has intensified the political confrontation between the Congress-led Opposition and the BJP-led government.

At the time of reporting, no immediate response from the central government or the agencies named by Gandhi was available regarding his specific claim that approximately 200 officials were sharing information with the Opposition.

The central question remains whether evidence will emerge to substantiate the allegations and whether the issues raised by the Opposition will receive further examination through the appropriate legal and institutional channels.