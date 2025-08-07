ADVERTISMENT
National

Rahul Gandhi Alleges Massive Voter Fraud, Accuses Election Commission of Collusion with BJP

His allegations included duplicate entries, fake voters, and invalid addresses being added across key constituencies where the BJP secured narrow victories.

Last Updated: 07/08/2025
2 minutes read
Rahul Gandhi Alleges Massive Voter Fraud, Accuses Election Commission of Collusion with BJP

NEW DELHI-  Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of orchestrating large-scale voter fraud in collusion with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), calling it a “crime against the Indian Constitution.”

Addressing a press conference at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in New Delhi, Gandhi presented what he claimed was “open-and-shut proof” of massive irregularities in electoral rolls since the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. His allegations included duplicate entries, fake voters, and invalid addresses being added across key constituencies where the BJP secured narrow victories.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read- Trump Imposes Additional 25% Tariff on Indian Imports Over Russian Oil Purchases, Raising Total to 50%

He cited the example of Karnataka’s Mahadevapura constituency, claiming the presence of over 11,000 duplicate voters and 40,000 fake addresses, where the Congress lost to the BJP in the 2023 Assembly polls. He further pointed to Maharashtra, where 39 lakh new voters were added between the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections within just five months—compared to 32 lakh added over the previous five years.

Rahul Gandhi Alleges Massive Voter Fraud, Accuses Election Commission of Collusion with BJP

“This is not just vote theft—it’s an attack on democracy and the very idea of one person, one vote,” Gandhi said, accusing Prime Minister Modi’s government of relying on manipulated margins in 25 key seats to hold power in the 2024 elections.

Also Read-  ITBP’s First-Ever Procurement of Local Organic Produce Marks Historic Day in Lohit

Citing individual cases, he claimed that a voter named Gurkirat Singh Dang appeared multiple times across different polling stations and alleged that a woman, Shakun Rani, had voted twice in Bangalore Central.

Rahul Gandhi Alleges Massive Voter Fraud, Accuses Election Commission of Collusion with BJP

Escalating his stance, Gandhi warned ECI officials, stating, “This is no less than treason. We will not spare you, whether you’re active or retired.” He further accused the Election Commission of destroying CCTV footage and tampering with voter lists to cover up the fraud.

Also Read- Rare Leopard Cat Cub Spotted Near Jang: A Boost to Wildlife Conservation in Tawang

The BJP strongly denied the allegations. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the Congress was “making excuses to justify electoral defeats,” while experts pointed out that similar voter surges occurred during previous election years like 2009 and 2014.

Despite the rebuttals, the Congress has vowed to release more evidence in the coming days. Gandhi concluded by saying, “What we’re about to reveal will shake the very foundations of the Election Commission.”

Tags
Last Updated: 07/08/2025
2 minutes read

Related Articles

Arunachal Governor Meets President Droupadi Murmu; Presents ‘Orchids of Arunachal Pradesh’ and Discusses Viksit Bharat Goals

Arunachal Governor Meets President Droupadi Murmu; Presents ‘Orchids of Arunachal Pradesh’ and Discusses Viksit Bharat Goals

Back-to-Back Scares: IndiGo Delhi-Goa Flight Diverted After Engine Failure; Delhi-Imphal Flight Returns Mid-Air Due to Snag

Back-to-Back Scares: IndiGo Delhi-Goa Flight Diverted After Engine Failure; Delhi-Imphal Flight Returns Mid-Air Due to Snag

Vantara and Gujarat Forest Department Collaborate to Boost Wildlife Diversity in Banni Grasslands

Vantara and Gujarat Forest Department Collaborate to Boost Wildlife Diversity in Banni Grasslands

IAF Jaguar Fighter Jet Crashes in Rajasthan’s Churu; Both Pilots Killed

IAF Jaguar Fighter Jet Crashes in Rajasthan’s Churu; Both Pilots Killed

Gambhira River Bridge Collapses in Gujarat, 9 Dead, Multiple Vehicles Plunge into Mahisagar River

Gambhira River Bridge Collapses in Gujarat, 9 Dead, Multiple Vehicles Plunge into Mahisagar River

Massive Fire Breaks Out Near Sri Govindarajaswamy Temple in Tirupati

Massive Fire Breaks Out Near Sri Govindarajaswamy Temple in Tirupati

Dalai Lama Announces Succession Plan, Affirming Gaden Phodrang Trust’s Sole Authority

Dalai Lama Announces Succession Plan, Affirming Gaden Phodrang Trust’s Sole Authority

A Decade of Digital India

A Decade of Digital India

Was India’s Operation Sindoor Politically Restrained? Officer’s Remark Sparks Debate

Was India’s Operation Sindoor Politically Restrained? Officer’s Remark Sparks Debate

Massive Reactor Blast at Sigachi Industries in Telangana Kills 12, Injures Dozens

Massive Reactor Blast at Sigachi Industries in Telangana Kills 12, Injures Dozens

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button