Raga Residents Oppose Proposed Reserve Forest, Give Administration Seven-Day Deadline

RAGA- The Raga Proposed Reserve Forest Affected People Forum (RPRFAPF) has unanimously opposed the proposed Raga Reserve Forest under the Raga Forest Range of the Hapoli Forest Division, warning of a democratic agitation if the authorities fail to address its concerns within seven days.

At a meeting held at the Circuit House in Raga on Tuesday, chaired by forum chairman Himi Passa, participants adopted resolutions outlining their opposition to the proposal and their demands for consultation with the affected communities.

The forum has sought the intervention of the Kamle district administration, demanding an open discussion involving affected villagers and the concerned forest officials. It has also resolved to launch a series of democratic movements from Tamen Bridge Point to Godak village in Kamle district if its demands are not addressed within the stipulated period.

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Forum alleges lack of public consultation

Addressing the media after the meeting, Passa alleged that the process of proposing the reserve forest had begun without the knowledge or consent of local residents, including villagers in the 5-Raga Block.

He questioned why the Forest Department, under the jurisdiction of the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Hapoli Forest Division, and the Range Forest Officer (RFO), Raga, had proceeded with the proposal without consulting the affected communities and village authorities.

The forum has asked the Deputy Commissioner of Kamle district to convene a meeting with the DFO, the RFO and representatives of the affected people within seven days to discuss the proposal and the concerns raised by residents.

According to Passa, the forum has approached the Deputy Commissioner on four previous occasions seeking such a meeting but has yet to receive a response.

“If the administration fails to convene a meeting within seven days, we will initiate a democratic movement,” Passa said. He added that the concerned forest officials would be held responsible for any consequences arising from the proposed agitation.

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Formal representation yet to be submitted

Despite adopting resolutions at the meeting, the forum is yet to submit its formal representation to the district administration. The next steps will therefore depend partly on the submission of its demands and the administration’s response within the seven-day period.

The meeting was attended by the Zilla Parishad Member (ZPM) of Raga, Gaon Panchayat Chairpersons (GPCs), Gaon Panchayat Members (GPMs) and affected residents from various villages.

The participation of local elected representatives and villagers reflects the forum’s demand for greater involvement of affected communities in decisions concerning the proposed reserve forest.

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Forest officials yet to respond

The DFO of Hapoli Forest Division and the RFO of Raga had not responded to the concerns raised at the meeting at the time of filing this report.

The immediate issue is whether the district administration will convene the requested meeting within the seven-day deadline. Such a discussion could provide an opportunity for residents and forest officials to clarify the proposal, examine the concerns raised and establish whether further consultation is required.

The dispute highlights the importance of transparent communication between authorities and local communities in forest-related decisions. The forum’s allegations have yet to be independently established, and the position of the Forest Department remains to be heard.

Any further developments will depend on the administration’s response and the outcome of discussions between the affected residents and the concerned authorities.