Pune Tragedy: 10 Women Dead, 27 Injured as Pick-Up Van Falls into Gorge

PUNE- A pilgrimage turned into tragedy on Monday when a pick-up van carrying devotees to the Shree Kshetra Kundeshwar Mahadev Temple in Pune’s Khed taluka plunged into a 25–30 foot gorge, killing ten women and injuring 27 others.

The victims, all from Papalwadi village, were traveling to mark the third Shravan Somwar, a sacred day in the Hindu calendar. The driver survived with injuries and is under treatment in stable condition.

Police said the vehicle, carrying around 40 passengers — mostly women and children, lost control on a steep, narrow road near Pait village at around 1:00 PM. Preliminary investigations indicate that the driver, Rushikesh Karande, may have failed to navigate a sharp incline due to possible overloading. The van rolled back, overturned several times, and plunged into the gorge.

Local residents and devotees rushed to the spot, joining police and district authorities in rescue operations. Around ten ambulances ferried the injured to hospitals in Rajgurunagar and nearby areas, with several reported in critical condition.

Senior Police Inspector Digambar Suryawanshi confirmed that a case of accidental death has been registered and said investigations will focus on overloading and driver negligence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences via the PMO’s X account, announcing ₹2 lakh ex-gratia from the PMNRF for each deceased’s family and ₹50,000 for the injured. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also announced ₹4 lakh compensation to the families of the victims, while Deputy CM Ajit Pawar assured free medical care for the injured and pledged full support.

The incident has cast a pall over the Shravan festivities. MLA Babaji Kale visited the site, and community members are providing assistance to the bereaved. Authorities have called for stricter enforcement of vehicle safety regulations, especially on hilly temple routes, to avert similar tragedies in the future.