Prof Divakaran Honoured at AIU Pune Event

PUNE- In a formal recognition of academic leadership, Prof. (Dr.) Prakash Divakaran, Vice Chancellor of Himalayan University, was felicitated during the 100th Annual General Body Meeting and National Conference of Vice-Chancellors organised by the Association of Indian Universities in Pune from April 28 to 30, 2026.

The felicitation was conferred by Bhagyashree P. Patil, Pro Chancellor of Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, during the conference, which marked a milestone 100th edition of the AIU’s annual gathering.

The event was held under the theme “Shaping Self-Reliant Bharat through Knowledge and Innovation,” focusing on the evolving role of higher education institutions in fostering research, innovation, and national development. The conference brought together Vice Chancellors, academicians, and policy stakeholders from across India for discussions on institutional reforms and future strategies.

Also Read- Itanagar Hosts Vibrant Fashion Show Night 2026

The inaugural session was attended by the Governor of Maharashtra as the Chief Guest. Proceedings began with ceremonial elements including the rendition of Vande Mataram, the National Anthem, and the Maharashtra State Song. A traditional lamp-lighting ceremony accompanied by Saraswati Vandana marked the formal opening of the event.

Participants were welcomed by P. D. Patil, while the welcome address was delivered by Pankaj Mittal, who highlighted the importance of collaboration among universities in addressing contemporary challenges in higher education.

Also Read- RIWATCH Hosts Sajolang Language Workshop in Roing

The felicitation of Prof. Divakaran was presented as an acknowledgement of his contributions to institutional development and academic governance. Observers noted that such recognitions reflect broader efforts within India’s higher education sector to promote leadership that aligns with national priorities, including the vision of self-reliance through knowledge systems.

The conference also served as a platform for dialogue on policy frameworks, innovation ecosystems, and the role of universities in supporting India’s long-term developmental goals.