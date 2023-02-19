President Droupadi  Murmu to attend Arunachal Pradesh’s 37th Statehood Day

New Delhi, Feb 19: President Droupadi Murmu will visit Arunachal Pradesh from February 20 to 21, an official statement said.

On February 20, she will attend the 37th Statehood Day celebrations of Arunachal Pradesh and then a civic reception to be hosted in her honour by the state government at Itanagar, it said.

On February 21, President Murmu will address the special session of Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in Itaganar, it added.