President Appoints Lt. General K T Parnaik, As New Governor Of Arunachal Pradesh
Lt. General Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik, new Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, B.D. Mishra, Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh ,
ITANAGAR- The President of India on Sunday appointed Lt. General Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retired) as the new Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, and Brig. (Dr) B.D. Mishra as Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Union Territory.
President’s Secretariat, in an official communication, announced the appointment of BD Mishra as the new LG of Ladakh, after accepting the resignation of R.K Mathur as the LG of the Union territory. Mathur was appointed as the first LG in October 2019.
Arunachal: Apatani’s Unique Hong Village in Ziro Valley
Four BJP leaders and former Supreme Court judge S Adbul Nazeer, who was part of the Constitution bench that upheld the archaeological report on Ayodhya, were among six new faces appointed as governors on Sunday.
These other appointments were also announced today –
Arunachal: Watch Tawang’s History
The list of new Governors:
- (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.), Governor of Arunachal Pradesh appointed as Lt. Governor of Ladakh
- General Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retired) as Governor of Arunachal Pradesh
- Lakshman Prasad Acharya as Governor of Sikkim
- P. Radhakrishnan as Governor of Jharkhand
- Shiv Pratap Shukla as Governor of Himachal Pradesh
- Gulab Chand Kataria as Governor of Assam
- Justice (Retd.) S. Abdul Nazeer as Governor of Andhra Pradesh
- Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Governor of Andhra Pradesh appointed as Governor of Chhattisgarh
- Sushri Anusuiya Uikye, Governor of Chhattisgarh appointed as Governor of Manipur
- Ganesan, Governor of Manipur appointed as Governor of Nagaland
- Phagu Chauhan, Governor of Bihar appointed as Governor of Meghalaya
- Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Governor of Himachal Pradesh appointed as Governor of Bihar
- Ramesh Bais, Governor of Jharkhand appointed as Governor of Maharashtra