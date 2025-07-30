ADVERTISMENT
Powerful magnitude‑8.8 Earthquake strikes off Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia; tsunami waves inundate Kuril Islands

Hundreds of residents were evacuated to safety. Several injuries have been reported, though no confirmed fatalities as of now .

A magnitude 8.8 earthquake struck off the eastern coast of Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula on July 30, 2025 (at approximately 23:24 UTC or 11:24 PETT local time), making it the strongest seismic event in the region since 1952 and ranking among the largest ever recorded.

The quake’s shallow depth—about 19 km—along with its offshore location near Petropavlovsk‑Kamchatsky heightened the risk of tsunami damage. Following the initial tremor, multiple aftershocks were reported, including one measuring 6.9 in magnitude.

In the Kuril Islands, especially the port town of Severo‑Kurilsk, tsunami waves reaching 3 to 5 meters (10–16 ft) caused flooding, swept vessels from moorings, and damaged infrastructure. Hundreds of residents were evacuated to safety. Several injuries have been reported, though no confirmed fatalities as of now .

Across the Pacific region, tsunami warnings and advisories were issued in Japan, Hawaii, Alaska, the U.S. West Coast, Mexico, New Zealand, Taiwan, and parts of Asia and South America. In Japan, waves up to 1.3 m caused minor coastal flooding and prompted evacuations in Hokkaido and other coastal prefectures; one tragic fatality occurred in central Japan when a vehicle plunged off a cliff during evacuation efforts. Hawai‘i saw waves up to 1.7 m, while parts of Alaska, California, Oregon, and British Columbia were placed under tsunami watches or advisories.

Scientists emphasize that tsunami activity can persist for up to a day after the quake, meaning coastal residents should remain vigilant. Further aftershocks—including possible magnitude‑7.5 events—are expected in the coming days.

Emergency operations are ongoing across Russia’s Far East. Regional authorities are inspecting infrastructure, restoring power, and providing assistance to displaced residents in Kamchatka and Sakhalin regions.

