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Poster-Making Competition Highlights Green Future Message in Arunachal’s Tuting

Fifteen students from Government Primary School, Pekong Block, participated in a poster-making competition and interactive discussions on environmental conservation and sustainable living.

Last Updated: 06/06/2026
1 minute read
Poster-Making Competition Highlights Green Future Message in Arunachal's Tuting

TUTING- World Environment Day was observed at Government Primary School, Pekong Block in Tuting with a poster-making competition organized by Spearhead Gunners under the theme “Our Planet, Our Strength.”

The event witnessed the participation of 15 students who expressed their ideas on environmental protection through colourful and creative posters. The artworks highlighted issues such as environmental conservation, sustainable living, and the importance of safeguarding the planet for future generations.

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Beyond the competition, the programme featured an interactive session focused on environmental challenges and practical measures that individuals can adopt to protect nature. Students actively participated in discussions on reducing waste, maintaining cleanliness, conserving natural resources, and promoting eco-friendly practices in their daily lives.

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Organisers noted that the activity was designed not only to encourage creativity among children but also to foster awareness about environmental responsibility at an early age. The students demonstrated a strong understanding of the need for collective action in addressing environmental concerns.

The event provided a platform for young learners to communicate their perspectives on environmental issues while engaging in a meaningful educational activity. Participants enthusiastically shared their ideas and reflected on the role individuals and communities can play in building a cleaner and greener future.

Also Read- Arunachal Governor Reviews Border Security, Backs Arunachal Heritage Stamp Initiative in Shillong

The initiative forms part of the continued efforts of Spearhead Gunners to promote community engagement, environmental awareness, and civic responsibility among young citizens. Organisers said such programmes help nurture informed and responsible future generations while strengthening community participation in environmental protection.

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Last Updated: 06/06/2026
1 minute read
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