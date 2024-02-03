Poonam Pandey is Alive, She explained the reason for spreading false news of her death

NEW DELHI- Model and actress Poonam Pandey on Saturday shared a video in which she clarified that she is alive and ‘cervical cancer didn’t claim me’. The news of her death was fake, a stunt pulled off by the actor and her PR team to spread “critical awareness” about cervical cancer.

In a video, posted on her official Instagram page, she said, “I feel compelled to share something significant with you all – I am here, alive. Cervical cancer didn’t claim me, but tragically, it has claimed the lives of thousands of women who stemmed from a lack of knowledge on how to tackle this disease… Together, let’s strive to put an end to the devastating impact of the disease and bring #DeathToCervicalCancer.”

In a follow-up video, Poonam apologised for the stunt but said she wanted to spread awareness about the disease. “I am sorry I caused this tear and I am sorry to those I have hurt. My intention: to shock everyone into the conversation that we are not talking enough about cervical cancer,” she said. The news of her death serve a “greater purpose”, she added.

The post on her Instagram page on Friday read, “Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness.” “In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared,” the statement read.

On the other hand The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has issued a statement demanding an FIR against model-actor Poonam Pandey. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, AICWA said that ‘using the guise of cervical cancer for self-promotion is not acceptable’. Poonam’s team on Friday shared a statement on Instagram saying that she had died from the disease.

Meanwhile, Poonam Pandey’s fans are very angry and they have unfollowed Poonam due to this crude joke of hers.