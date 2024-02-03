ADVERTISMENT
National

Poonam Pandey is Alive, She explained the reason for spreading false news of her death

The news of her death was fake, a stunt pulled off by the actor and her PR team to spread "critical awareness" about cervical cancer.

Last Updated: February 3, 2024
1 minute read

NEW DELHI-  Model and actress Poonam Pandey on Saturday shared a video in which she clarified that she is alive and ‘cervical cancer didn’t claim me’. The news of her death was fake, a stunt pulled off by the actor and her PR team to spread “critical awareness” about cervical cancer.

In a video, posted on her official Instagram page, she said, “I feel compelled to share something significant with you all – I am here, alive. Cervical cancer didn’t claim me, but tragically, it has claimed the lives of thousands of women who stemmed from a lack of knowledge on how to tackle this disease… Together, let’s strive to put an end to the devastating impact of the disease and bring #DeathToCervicalCancer.”

Model-actor Poonam Pandey dies of cervical cancer at 32

In a follow-up video, Poonam apologised for the stunt but said she wanted to spread awareness about the disease. “I am sorry I caused this tear and I am sorry to those I have hurt. My intention: to shock everyone into the conversation that we are not talking enough about cervical cancer,” she said. The news of her death serve a “greater purpose”, she added.

Related Articles

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Poonam Pandey (@poonampandeyreal)

The post on her Instagram page on Friday read, “Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness.” “In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared,” the statement read.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Poonam Pandey (@poonampandeyreal)

On the other hand The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has issued a statement demanding an FIR against model-actor Poonam Pandey. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, AICWA said that ‘using the guise of cervical cancer for self-promotion is not acceptable’. Poonam’s team on Friday shared a statement on Instagram saying that she had died from the disease.

Meanwhile,  Poonam Pandey’s fans are very angry and they have unfollowed Poonam due to this crude joke of hers.

Tags
Last Updated: February 3, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Election Results: BJP wins Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chattisgarh, Congress wins Telangana

Election Results: BJP wins Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chattisgarh, Congress wins Telangana

NABARD supported GI products from Arunachal Pradesh find place in India International Trade Fair

NABARD supported GI products from Arunachal Pradesh find place in India International Trade Fair

Chowna Mein highlights Initiatives to enhance Arunachal Pradesh’s Energy Sector

Chowna Mein highlights Initiatives to enhance Arunachal Pradesh’s Energy Sector

Chowna Mein highlights Arunachal Pradesh's Progress in the Power Sector at National Conference, Delhi

Chowna Mein highlights Arunachal Pradesh’s Progress in the Power Sector at National Conference, Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal proposes to bring confidence motion in Delhi Assembly to prove 'no AAP MLA has broken away'

Arvind Kejriwal summoned by ED on Nov 2 for questioning in excise policy case

Modi govt will not come in Power; Satyapal Malik said in an interview to Rahul Gandhi

Modi govt will not come in Power; Satyapal Malik said in an interview to Rahul Gandhi

Arunachal: Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh visits LAC, Celebrates Dussehra with troops

Arunachal: Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh visits LAC, Celebrates Dussehra with troops

Arunachal Governor calls on the Prime Minister

Arunachal Governor calls on the Prime Minister

19th Asian Games : Arunachal athletes denied visa

19th Asian Games : Arunachal athletes denied visa

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu calls on PM Modi, thanks him for making women's quota in LS, assemblies a reality

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu calls on PM Modi, thanks him for making women’s quota in LS, assemblies a reality

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button