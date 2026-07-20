Police, Protesters Clash During ‘Sansad Chalo’ March in Delhi

NEW DELHI- Security was heightened across central Delhi on Monday as thousands of protesters gathered at Jantar Mantar for the ‘Sansad Chalo’ march coinciding with the first day of Parliament’s Monsoon Session.

According to reports, demonstrators attempted to march towards Parliament despite restrictions in place. Delhi Police intervened to prevent the procession from advancing, leading to clashes at several locations. Videos circulating on social media showed protesters confronting police barricades, while some reports indicated the use of lathi-charge to disperse the crowd.

Police officials stated that the proposed march had not received official permission and that prohibitory orders under Section 163 were in force around sensitive areas, including Parliament Street.

Also Read- Jantar Mantar Protest Gathers Momentum Ahead of ‘Chalo Sansad’ March

Several protesters were reportedly detained during the operation. Security arrangements were intensified with additional personnel deployed, traffic diversions imposed and barricades erected across key routes. Metro services in some areas were also affected due to crowd management measures.

Meanwhile, social activist Sonam Wangchuk appealed for peace amid the ongoing developments. Reports indicated that some associated hunger strikers ended their fast following appeals, while Wangchuk continued his protest.

Also Read- Sonam Wangchuk Shifted to Hospital on Day 21 of Hunger Strike Amid Protests

The developments also resonated inside Parliament, where Opposition members reportedly raised the issue during proceedings, seeking a discussion over the protest and related concerns.

The protest remained ongoing at the time of filing this report, with authorities maintaining a strong security presence and urging people to avoid the affected areas. Further developments are awaited as the situation continues to evolve.

This is a developing story