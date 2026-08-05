PM SHRI JNV Tawang Celebrates 40 Years of Navodaya Excellence

TAWANG- PM SHRI School Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), Tawang celebrated Navodaya Foundation Day with great enthusiasm, commemorating 40 years of excellence of the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti in nurturing rural talent and providing quality education. The celebrations began with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp followed by the Invocation Song.

The programme was attended by Sonam Nordzin, ZPM and District President, Mahila Morcha, Tawang, as the Chief Guest, while Tenzin Jambey, APCS, Assistant Commissioner, graced the occasion as the Guest of Honour.

Alumni of JNV Tawang, members of the Parent-Teacher Committee (PTC) and Vidyalaya Management Committee (VMC) were also present. Students showcased their talents through colourful cultural performances, patriotic songs, traditional dances and literary presentations reflecting the values of the Navodaya family.

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Welcoming the gathering, Principal M.L. Meena highlighted the school’s achievements in academics, NCC, sports, Olympiads, co-curricular activities and the successful implementation of various PM SHRI initiatives. He reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to holistic education and the all-round development of every student.

In her address, Chief Guest Sonam Nordzin congratulated the school community on completing four decades of excellence and praised the institution’s consistent achievements in academics, environmental conservation and child safety initiatives. She encouraged students to remain disciplined, confident and socially responsible while striving to become responsible citizens.

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Guest of Honour Tenzin Jambey, himself a proud alumnus of JNV Tawang, inspired students by sharing his educational journey and urged them to uphold the values of discipline, integrity, perseverance and dedication. Another distinguished alumnus, Sangey Phuntsok, recalled the institution’s journey from its temporary campus to its present permanent campus, encouraging students to make the most of the opportunities provided by the school.

The celebration also featured the felicitation of outstanding students for excellence in academics, NCC, sports, Olympiads, cultural activities and co-curricular achievements. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks, celebrating the enduring legacy of the Navodaya movement in nurturing rural talent and shaping future leaders.