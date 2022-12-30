PM Modi’s mother Heeraben dies at 100

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi, who dies early this morning, has been cremated in Gandhinagar. PM Modi, who reached Gujarat early this morning, performed the last rites.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, PM Modi wrote, “A glorious century rests at the feet of God.”

Sharing her picture, the prime minister wrote, “In Maa I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values.”

He added, “When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing – Always remembered – Work with intelligence, live life with purity.”

शानदार शताब्दी का ईश्वर चरणों में विराम… मां में मैंने हमेशा उस त्रिमूर्ति की अनुभूति की है, जिसमें एक तपस्वी की यात्रा, निष्काम कर्मयोगी का प्रतीक और मूल्यों के प्रति प्रतिबद्ध जीवन समाहित रहा है। pic.twitter.com/yE5xwRogJi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2022

PM Modi’s mother – who turned 99 in June this year – was admitted to UN Mehta Hospital’s Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Wednesday. The PM had also visited the hospital to meet his ailing mother.

Born on 18 June, 1923, Heeraben Modi’s hometown was Vadnagar in Mehsana, Gujarat. She has five sons – PM Narendra Modi, Pankaj Modi, Soma Modi, Amrit Modi and Prahlad Modi, and one daughter Vasantiben Hasmukhlal Modi. Heeraben Modi lived in Raysan village near Gandhinagar with the prime minister’s younger brother Pankaj Modi.