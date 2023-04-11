ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

PM Modi urges youth to visit border villages

PM speaks about the developmental works in Arunachal Pradesh

Last Updated: April 11, 2023
PM Modi urges the youth to visit border villages

NEW DELHI-  The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi urged everyone, particularly the youth of India to visit border villages.

PM Modi said that it would acquaint our youth with different cultures and give them an opportunity to experience the hospitality of those living there.

In a tweet thread tweeter handle of Amrit Mahotsav informed that under the Vibrant Villages Programme youth from Odisha is on a visit to Kibithoo & Tuting villages.

Vibrant Villages Programme is giving youngsters an opportunity to learn about the lifestyle, tribes, folk music & handicrafts of this northeast region and immerse themselves in its local flavours & natural beauty.

In reply to the tweet thread by Amrit Mahotsav, the Prime Minister tweeted;

“Must have been a memorable experience. I would urge others, particularly the youth of India, to visit border villages. It would acquaint our youth with different cultures and give them an opportunity to experience the hospitality of those living there.”

PM speaks about the developmental works in Arunachal Pradesh

Responding to the tweet by Union Home Minister, Amit Shah about developmental works in Arunachal Pradesh, PM tweeted;

“These development works will improve quality of life for people living in remote parts of Arunachal Pradesh.”

In a tweet Union Home Minister, Amit Shah informed that he has launched 9 mini-micro hydroelectric projects along with a plethora of schemes initiated by ITBP at Kibithoo. He has also attended an exhibition held by women-led SHGs.

Arunachal: Statutory benefits distributed to children of APO&OCWWB

Trans Arunachal Highway : Khandu expresses concern over the slow progress of Potin-Pangin stretch

Arunachal: Pema Khandu inaugurates Tana Agyang View Point at Ziro

Arunachal: Ziro Valley has huge potential in tourism Industry- Pema Khandu

Arunachal: PM Narendra Modi Welcomes Development In Mago Village

Arunachal: PPOU dedicates a mini stadium galley to people of Mirem village

Arunachal: Centre released Rs 22.74 Cr under PMGSY as grant-in-aid

Arunachal: Massive Landslide hit Lower Subansiri hydroelectric power project

Arunachal: Chowna Mein inaugurates several infrastructure projects at the 2nd IRBn HQ, Diyun

Arunachal: Mass rally organized demanding speedy trial of Tasso Grayu murder case

