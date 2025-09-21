Arunachal

PM Modi to Visit Arunachal Pradesh on Sept 22, Lay Foundation Stones for ₹3,700 Cr Heo & Tato-I Hydro Projects

Itanagar set to host landmark clean energy push; projects to generate 1,803 MUs annually and boost socio-economic growth

Last Updated: 21/09/2025
1 minute read
PM Modi to Visit Arunachal Pradesh on Sept 22, Lay Foundation Stones for ₹3,700 Cr Heo & Tato-I Hydro Projects

ITANAGAR – Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Arunachal Pradesh on 22nd September 2025 to lay the foundation stone for two major hydroelectric projects of the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO) in Itanagar.

The projects — Heo Hydro Electric Project (240 MW) in Shi Yomi district and Tato-I Hydro Electric Project (186 MW) — together represent an investment of over ₹3,700 crore. Both are being developed by NEEPCO, a subsidiary of NTPC Limited, in joint venture with the Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

Also Read- PM Modi to Visit Arunachal on Sept 22 to Launch Frontier Highway, Hydel Projects & Vibrant Villages Scheme

Once completed, the Heo Project (3×80 MW) will generate nearly 1,000 million units (MUs) annually, while the Tato-I Project (3×62 MW) will contribute 803 MUs annually. Officials noted that beyond advancing India’s clean energy targets, the projects will open new avenues for employment, infrastructure, and regional development.

“Arunachal Pradesh is blessed with vast hydro potential. Harnessing it responsibly will not only ensure clean energy for the nation but also bring prosperity and progress for our people,” a state government spokesperson said.

Also Read- India Accelerates Dibang Dam Construction in Arunachal Pradesh Amid Rising Water Tensions with China

The two projects are expected to transform the energy and socio-economic landscape of the state, strengthening India’s resolve for a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

