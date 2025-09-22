PM Modi in Arunachal Pradesh LIVE Updates : Harnessing the vast hydroelectric potential and promoting sustainable energy generation in the region, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of two major hydropower projects worth over Rs 3,700 crore in Itanagar.

The Heo Hydro Electric Project (240 MW) and Tato-I Hydro Electric Project (186 MW) will be developed in the Siyom sub-basin of Arunachal Pradesh.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of a state-of-the-art Convention Center at Tawang. Located at over 9,820 feet in the frontier district of Tawang, the centre will serve as a landmark facility to host national and international conferences, cultural festivals, and exhibitions. With a capacity to host over 1,500 delegates, the Center will meet global standards and support the tourism and cultural potential of the region.

UPDATES.

1- Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Itanagar today, where he was received by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, and Governor Lt. Gen. K. T. Parnaik (Retd.).

Prime Minister will also launch multiple key infrastructure projects worth over Rs 1,290 crore, catering to various sectors including connectivity, health, fire safety, working women hostels among others. These initiatives are expected to catalyze economic activity, improve quality of life, and enhance connectivity in the region.

In line with his vision of ensuring ease of doing business and fostering a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem, Prime Minister will also interact with local taxpayers, traders, and industry representatives to discuss the impact of the recent GST rate rationalisation.