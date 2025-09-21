PM Modi to Visit Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura on September 22; To Launch Projects Worth Over ₹5,100 Crore

GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura on 22nd September, where he will unveil multiple development projects valued at over ₹5,100 crore. His visit will focus on harnessing renewable energy, boosting connectivity, healthcare, tourism, and preserving cultural heritage in the Northeast.

PM in Arunachal Pradesh

At Itanagar, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of two major hydropower projects worth ₹3,700 crore — the Heo Hydro Electric Project (240 MW) and the Tato-I Hydro Electric Project (186 MW). Both projects, located in the Siyom sub-basin of Arunachal Pradesh, are expected to significantly enhance the region’s hydroelectric capacity and promote sustainable energy generation.

Also Read- Assam Bids Tearful Farewell to Zubeen Garg: Lakhs Gather as State Declares Three-Day Mourning

Modi will also lay the foundation of a state-of-the-art Convention Center at Tawang, situated at 9,820 feet above sea level. With a capacity to host over 1,500 delegates, the center is envisioned as a global-standard facility for international conferences, cultural events, and exhibitions — boosting the tourism and cultural potential of the frontier district.

Additionally, the Prime Minister will launch multiple infrastructure projects worth ₹1,290 crore, spanning connectivity, healthcare, fire safety, and working women’s hostels. These initiatives are aimed at catalyzing economic activity and improving the quality of life in the region.

Also Read- Arunachal CM Pema Khandu Honoured with ‘Outstanding Public Service Award’ by Hindu College Alumni Association

In line with his vision for ease of doing business, Modi will also interact with local taxpayers, traders, and entrepreneurs to discuss the impact of the recent GST rate rationalisation.

PM in Tripura

Later in the day, the Prime Minister will visit Tripura, where he will perform Pooja and Darshan at the historic Mata Tripura Sundari Temple Complex in Matabari, one of the ancient 51 Shakti Peethas.

He will inaugurate the temple’s development work under the PRASAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive) scheme.

Also Read- Parong Village Signs MoU Backing Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, Adding Momentum to Community Endorsements

The newly developed complex — designed in the shape of a tortoise from above — includes improved pathways, renovated entrances, drainage systems, and a modern three-storied complex with stalls, meditation halls, guest accommodations, and office rooms.

The project is expected to boost tourism, generate employment, and strengthen socio-economic growth in Tripura while preserving its cultural and spiritual heritage.