PM Modi to Visit Arunachal on Sept 22 to Launch Frontier Highway, Hydel Projects & Vibrant Villages Scheme

ITANAGAR – Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Arunachal Pradesh on September 22 to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several major infrastructure projects aimed at boosting connectivity, economic development, and border security in the northeastern state.

The centrepiece of the visit will be the 1,830-km Frontier Highway, which will run from Bomdila in West Kameng district to Vijaynagar in Changlang district along the India-China border. The highway is expected to transform connectivity in remote frontier regions, provide better access to security forces, and open up new opportunities for trade and tourism.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for two hydroelectric projects on the Yarjep river – the 186 MW Tato-I project and the 240 MW Heo project. Both are expected to strengthen India’s renewable energy capacity, create employment opportunities, and ensure reliable power supply for the region.

In addition, the second phase of the Vibrant Villages Programme will be launched, covering 122 border villages in Arunachal Pradesh with an investment of ₹2,205 crore. The initiative will provide all-weather roads, telecom connectivity, and electrification to remote settlements, aiming to improve living standards and reduce outmigration.

Modi will also inaugurate an Integrated Convention Centre in Tawang, envisioned as a hub for cultural events, conferences, and tourism promotion in the strategically significant district. Ahead of the Prime Minister’s arrival, the Arunachal Pradesh government has intensified preparations, including road repairs, beautification of venues, stage setups, and tightened security measures.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has described the visit as a historic moment that will “usher in a new era of development” for the frontier state. He said the projects reflect the central government’s determination to integrate the Northeast into India’s growth story under the “Act East” policy.

The Arunachal visit comes shortly after Modi’s tour of Manipur, Mizoram, and Assam earlier this month, where he inaugurated projects worth over ₹11,000 crore. On the same day, September 22, the Prime Minister is also scheduled to travel to Tripura to inaugurate the redeveloped Mata Tripurasundari Temple under the PRASAD scheme.

The announcement of the visit has generated excitement across Arunachal Pradesh, with citizens and social media users highlighting the transformative potential of the Frontier Highway and border development schemes. Given the state’s strategic location along the 1,129-km Line of Actual Control with China, the projects are being seen not only as steps toward economic progress but also as measures to reinforce national security.