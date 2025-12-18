PM Modi to Inaugurate New Guwahati Airport Terminal

GUWAHATI- Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the new integrated terminal building at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) in Guwahati on December 20, marking a major expansion of aviation infrastructure in Northeast India.

The terminal, popularly referred to as the “Bamboo Orchids Terminal,” is inspired by Assam’s natural and cultural heritage. Its design incorporates elements of bamboo, foxtail orchids (kopou phool), and traditional gamosa patterns, reflecting an emphasis on sustainability and regional identity. The terminal received the International Architectural Award 2025 in the Transport category earlier this year.

Developed at an estimated cost of around ₹4,000 crore—though some reports place the terminal building component at approximately ₹1,600 crore—the facility is expected to increase the airport’s annual passenger handling capacity to 13.1 million, a significant rise from current levels. The airport is operated by Adani Airport Holdings Limited.

The new terminal is equipped with modern infrastructure, including 10 aerobridges, 16 self-baggage drop counters, upgraded security systems, and expanded retail and dining facilities. Officials said the expansion is aimed at positioning Guwahati as a major aviation hub for the Northeast, improving domestic connectivity and strengthening links with international destinations, particularly in Southeast Asia.

During the inauguration, the Prime Minister is also expected to unveil an 80-foot statue of Bharat Ratna Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi, after whom the airport is named, within the airport premises.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has confirmed that preparations for the inauguration are complete. The event will be part of the Prime Minister’s two-day visit to the state, during which several other development projects are expected to be dedicated.

The inauguration of the new terminal underscores the central government’s focus on infrastructure-led development in the Northeast, with LGBIA envisioned as a key gateway integrating the region with the rest of the country and beyond.