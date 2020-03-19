PM Modi on Coronavirus- Follow Janta Curfew on March 22
Clap for emergency responders on March22 at 5 am- PM Modi
PM Modi on Coronavirus – While Addressing the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the people of the country to follow “Janta Curfew” on 22nd March, from 7 am to 9pm. saying no citizen, barring those in essential services, should get out of house. If possible, please call at least 10 people every day and tell them about the ‘Janta Curfew’ as well as the measures to prevent coronavirus, said PM Modi.
Taking a cue from countries like Italy, PM Modi has asked all Indians to take part in thanking healthcare providers by clapping from their homes. “On Sunday, at 5 pm, we should stand at our doors or on our balconies and clap for five minutes to thank these people,” he said in his address.
Highlights of PM Modi Speech
- No scarcity of resources, don’t indulge in panic buying: PM Modi
- PM Modi announces Economic Response Task Force to fight impact of coronavirus
- Don’t burden healthcare system: PM Modi tells Indians
- PM Modi asks senior citizens to not step out
- PM Modi advises people to work from home
- Practice restraint, follow social distancing: PM Modi to India
- “If we are healthy, the world is healthy” says PM Modi
- Citizens will have to follow directives of govt: PM Modi
- Need citizens to give me their time for next few weeks: PM Modi
- Not right to be complacent about pandemic like coronavirus: PM Modi
- Entire world going through deep crisis: PM Modi