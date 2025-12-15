North East

PM Modi Mourns Demise of Assam Tribune’s P.G. Baruah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recall P.G. Baruah’s contribution to journalism and public life in the Northeast.

Last Updated: 15/12/2025
1 minute read
PM Modi Mourns Demise of Assam Tribune’s P.G. Baruah
Prafulla Govinda Baruah, Editor and Managing Director of The Assam Tribune Group,

GUWAHATI- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief over the passing away of Prafulla Govinda Baruah, Editor and Managing Director of The Assam Tribune Group, describing his death as a major loss to journalism and public life in the Northeast.

In a post on social media platform X, the Prime Minister said he was saddened by Baruah’s demise and noted that he would be remembered for his immense contribution to the media sector. Modi said Baruah was deeply passionate about Assam’s progress and played a significant role in popularising the State’s culture and heritage. He extended condolences to the bereaved family and admirers.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read- SIT Files 12,000-Page Chargesheet in Zubeen Case

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also conveyed his condolences, stating that Baruah was not merely a media professional but an institution in himself. Sarma said Baruah’s leadership helped The Assam Tribune evolve into a trusted and influential voice in the region, particularly during periods of political, social and technological transition.

The Chief Minister noted that Baruah upheld high standards of journalistic ethics and public responsibility at a time of rapid change in the media landscape. He added that Baruah consistently used the newspaper platform to highlight developmental issues, social concerns and Assamese cultural identity, leaving behind a lasting legacy for future generations of journalists.

Also Read- Tai Royal Families Reunite in Sivasagar

P.G. Baruah, a Padma Shri awardee (2018), headed The Assam Tribune Group for several decades. He was the publisher of The Assam Tribune and Dainik Asom and played a central role in steering the organisation through successive phases of transformation while maintaining its reputation for independent editorial judgment and balanced reporting.

Leaders across political parties, media organisations and civil society groups also expressed condolences, remembering Baruah as a towering figure in Northeast journalism. Many described his passing as the end of an era for Assam’s media fraternity.

Tags
Last Updated: 15/12/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Assam Bids Tearful Farewell to Zubeen Garg: Lakhs Gather as State Declares Three-Day Mourning

Assam Bids Tearful Farewell to Zubeen Garg: Lakhs Gather as State Declares Three-Day Mourning

Assam’s Icon Zubeen Garg Dies After Diving Mishap in Singapore

Assam’s Icon Zubeen Garg Dies After Diving Mishap in Singapore

Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Jolts Northeast India; Tremors Felt Across Region

Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Jolts Northeast India; Tremors Felt Across Region

Arunachal: Mizoram CM Pu Lalduhoma Makes Maiden Visit to Ziro Valley, Strengthening Interstate Ties

Arunachal: Mizoram CM Pu Lalduhoma Makes Maiden Visit to Ziro Valley, Strengthening Interstate Ties

Nine Teachers from North East Selected for National Teachers’ Award 2025

Nine Teachers from North East Selected for National Teachers’ Award 2025

IMD Forecasts Persistent Rainfall Across Northeast Until September 2; Vigilance Advised in Flood-Prone Areas

IMD Forecasts Persistent Rainfall Across Northeast Until September 2; Vigilance Advised in Flood-Prone Areas

Key Decisions Taken to Strengthen Assam-Arunachal Border Coordination at Narayanpur Meeting

Key Decisions Taken to Strengthen Assam-Arunachal Border Coordination at Narayanpur Meeting

800 Students from Assam & Arunachal Join Indian Army’s Organ Donation Awareness Campaign at Jonai

800 Students from Assam & Arunachal Join Indian Army’s Organ Donation Awareness Campaign at Jonai

Arunachal Governor Parnaik Interacts with Indian Army Officers at Dinjan in Assam

Arunachal Governor Parnaik Interacts with Indian Army Officers at Dinjan in Assam

Sikkim: Massive Landslide on NH-10 Cuts Off Sikkim; Lava Route Faces Delays, Tourists Stranded

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button