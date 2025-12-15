PM Modi Mourns Demise of Assam Tribune’s P.G. Baruah

GUWAHATI- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief over the passing away of Prafulla Govinda Baruah, Editor and Managing Director of The Assam Tribune Group, describing his death as a major loss to journalism and public life in the Northeast.

In a post on social media platform X, the Prime Minister said he was saddened by Baruah’s demise and noted that he would be remembered for his immense contribution to the media sector. Modi said Baruah was deeply passionate about Assam’s progress and played a significant role in popularising the State’s culture and heritage. He extended condolences to the bereaved family and admirers.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also conveyed his condolences, stating that Baruah was not merely a media professional but an institution in himself. Sarma said Baruah’s leadership helped The Assam Tribune evolve into a trusted and influential voice in the region, particularly during periods of political, social and technological transition.

The Chief Minister noted that Baruah upheld high standards of journalistic ethics and public responsibility at a time of rapid change in the media landscape. He added that Baruah consistently used the newspaper platform to highlight developmental issues, social concerns and Assamese cultural identity, leaving behind a lasting legacy for future generations of journalists.

P.G. Baruah, a Padma Shri awardee (2018), headed The Assam Tribune Group for several decades. He was the publisher of The Assam Tribune and Dainik Asom and played a central role in steering the organisation through successive phases of transformation while maintaining its reputation for independent editorial judgment and balanced reporting.

Leaders across political parties, media organisations and civil society groups also expressed condolences, remembering Baruah as a towering figure in Northeast journalism. Many described his passing as the end of an era for Assam’s media fraternity.