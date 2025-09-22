Arunachal

PM Modi Launches ₹5,100-Crore Development Projects in Arunachal Pradesh; Announces GST Reforms

Addressing a massive public gathering, the Prime Minister saluted Donyi Polo and praised Arunachal Pradesh as a “land of peace, patriotism, and culture”, calling it the “pride of Mother India.”

ITANAGAR-  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday laid the foundation stone and inaugurated development projects worth ₹5,100 crore in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, while launching key reforms in GST and emphasizing the Northeast’s role as the “driving force of India’s development.”

Key Announcements & Highlights

  • ₹5,100 crore projects launched across power, connectivity, health, tourism, and women’s welfare.
  • Foundation stones laid for:
  1. Heo Hydro Electric Project (240 MW) and Tato-I Hydro Project (186 MW) worth ₹3,700 crore.
  2. Convention Centre at Tawang (capacity 1,500+ delegates, global-standard facility).
  3. ₹1,290 crore worth of infrastructure projects including roads, medical institutes, working women’s hostels, and fire safety facilities.
  • GST Reforms: Simplified to just two slabs – 5% and 18%.
  1. Many essential goods tax-free.
  2. Household expenses (kitchen, education, clothing, travel, dining) to reduce.
  3. Launch of the GST Savings Festival for festive-season relief.
  • Income Tax Relief: Annual income up to ₹12 lakh is now tax-free.
  • Vibrant Villages Programme: Over 450 border villages in Arunachal benefitting with roads, electricity, and internet. Migration reversing; tourism increasing.
  • Connectivity Push: New terminal at Hollongi Airport operational with direct flights to Delhi. Plans for heliports in remote areas under UDAN.
  • Healthcare Boost: Work commenced on cancer institute and medical colleges in Arunachal.
  • Agriculture & Farmers: Focus on local produce (kiwi, orange, cardamom, pineapple) with PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi support.
  • Women Empowerment: Expansion of “Lakhpati Didis” mission and launch of working women’s hostels.

 PM Modi’s Key Quotes

  1. “Arunachal Pradesh is not only the land of the rising sun but also a land of valour, simplicity, and patriotism.”
  2. “The Northeast is Ashtalakshmi of India—a driving force of development.”
  3. “Border villages are no longer ‘last villages’, they are the first villages of India.”
  4. “Swadeshi is the mantra—India will be developed only when it is self-reliant.”

