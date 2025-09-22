PM Modi Launches ₹5,100-Crore Development Projects in Arunachal Pradesh; Announces GST Reforms

ITANAGAR- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday laid the foundation stone and inaugurated development projects worth ₹5,100 crore in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, while launching key reforms in GST and emphasizing the Northeast’s role as the “driving force of India’s development.”

Addressing a massive public gathering, the Prime Minister saluted Donyi Polo and praised Arunachal Pradesh as a “land of peace, patriotism, and culture”, calling it the “pride of Mother India.”

Key Announcements & Highlights

₹5,100 crore projects launched across power, connectivity, health, tourism, and women’s welfare.

Foundation stones laid for:

Heo Hydro Electric Project (240 MW) and Tato-I Hydro Project (186 MW) worth ₹3,700 crore. Convention Centre at Tawang (capacity 1,500+ delegates, global-standard facility). ₹1,290 crore worth of infrastructure projects including roads, medical institutes, working women’s hostels, and fire safety facilities.

GST Reforms: Simplified to just two slabs – 5% and 18%.

Many essential goods tax-free. Household expenses (kitchen, education, clothing, travel, dining) to reduce. Launch of the GST Savings Festival for festive-season relief.

Income Tax Relief: Annual income up to ₹12 lakh is now tax-free.

Vibrant Villages Programme: Over 450 border villages in Arunachal benefitting with roads, electricity, and internet. Migration reversing; tourism increasing.

Connectivity Push: New terminal at Hollongi Airport operational with direct flights to Delhi. Plans for heliports in remote areas under UDAN.

Healthcare Boost: Work commenced on cancer institute and medical colleges in Arunachal.

Agriculture & Farmers: Focus on local produce (kiwi, orange, cardamom, pineapple) with PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi support.

Women Empowerment: Expansion of “Lakhpati Didis” mission and launch of working women’s hostels.

PM Modi’s Key Quotes