PM Modi Launches ₹5,100-Crore Development Projects in Arunachal Pradesh; Announces GST Reforms
Addressing a massive public gathering, the Prime Minister saluted Donyi Polo and praised Arunachal Pradesh as a “land of peace, patriotism, and culture”, calling it the “pride of Mother India.”
ITANAGAR- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday laid the foundation stone and inaugurated development projects worth ₹5,100 crore in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, while launching key reforms in GST and emphasizing the Northeast’s role as the “driving force of India’s development.”
Key Announcements & Highlights
- ₹5,100 crore projects launched across power, connectivity, health, tourism, and women’s welfare.
- Foundation stones laid for:
- Heo Hydro Electric Project (240 MW) and Tato-I Hydro Project (186 MW) worth ₹3,700 crore.
- Convention Centre at Tawang (capacity 1,500+ delegates, global-standard facility).
- ₹1,290 crore worth of infrastructure projects including roads, medical institutes, working women’s hostels, and fire safety facilities.
- GST Reforms: Simplified to just two slabs – 5% and 18%.
- Many essential goods tax-free.
- Household expenses (kitchen, education, clothing, travel, dining) to reduce.
- Launch of the GST Savings Festival for festive-season relief.
- Income Tax Relief: Annual income up to ₹12 lakh is now tax-free.
- Vibrant Villages Programme: Over 450 border villages in Arunachal benefitting with roads, electricity, and internet. Migration reversing; tourism increasing.
- Connectivity Push: New terminal at Hollongi Airport operational with direct flights to Delhi. Plans for heliports in remote areas under UDAN.
- Healthcare Boost: Work commenced on cancer institute and medical colleges in Arunachal.
- Agriculture & Farmers: Focus on local produce (kiwi, orange, cardamom, pineapple) with PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi support.
- Women Empowerment: Expansion of “Lakhpati Didis” mission and launch of working women’s hostels.
PM Modi’s Key Quotes
- “Arunachal Pradesh is not only the land of the rising sun but also a land of valour, simplicity, and patriotism.”
- “The Northeast is Ashtalakshmi of India—a driving force of development.”
- “Border villages are no longer ‘last villages’, they are the first villages of India.”
- “Swadeshi is the mantra—India will be developed only when it is self-reliant.”