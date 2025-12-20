PM Modi Inaugurates New Guwahati Airport Terminal

GUWAHATI- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the new Integrated Terminal Building of Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport in Guwahati, describing the project as a significant milestone in Assam’s connectivity, economic expansion and global engagement.

Addressing a public gathering at the airport, Modi said the inauguration marked a “festival of development and progress” for Assam and the Northeast. He stated that when the benefits of development reach people, new opportunities emerge across all aspects of life.

The prime minister spoke of his personal connection with Assam and the Northeast, attributing his continued engagement with the region to the affection and warmth of its people. He said the inauguration of the new terminal symbolised the addition of a new chapter in Assam’s development journey.

Referring to verses by Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika, Modi said the vision of progress articulated in the cultural icon’s work was being realised through sustained development efforts. He also recalled unveiling the statue of Gopinath Bardoloi earlier in the day, describing Assam’s first chief minister as a leader who safeguarded the state’s identity and interests during a critical period in history.

Highlighting the role of infrastructure in economic growth, Modi said modern airports and highways serve as gateways to opportunity and instil confidence among citizens and investors. He contrasted the current development trajectory with what he described as decades of neglect by previous governments, arguing that infrastructure expansion in Assam and the Northeast had long been deprioritised.

The prime minister said projects worth several lakh crore rupees had been initiated in Assam and the Northeast over the past eleven years. He cited Assam’s implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the installation of more than 50 lakh smart prepaid meters as indicators of administrative reform. He also claimed that recruitment processes had become more transparent, enabling young people to secure government jobs without irregular practices.

With the commissioning of the new terminal, Modi said Guwahati airport’s annual passenger handling capacity would increase to over 1.25 crore, facilitating tourism and religious travel, including visits to the Kamakhya temple. He noted that the terminal reflects the principle of “development with heritage,” with architectural elements inspired by Assam’s natural environment and cultural traditions.

The terminal, designed as India’s first nature-themed airport facility, incorporates extensive use of bamboo and indoor green spaces intended to create a forest-like ambience for travellers. Modi recalled the 2017 amendment to the Indian Forest Act that reclassified bamboo grown outside forest areas, which he said had enabled wider use of the material in construction.

The prime minister linked infrastructure development to broader economic outcomes, including industrial growth, investor confidence and employment generation. He said modern connectivity allows local products to access global markets and creates new opportunities for youth.

Modi also spoke about Assam’s evolving role under the Act East Policy, describing the state as India’s eastern gateway and a bridge to ASEAN countries. He highlighted progress in road, rail and inland waterway infrastructure, including new bridges over the Brahmaputra, expanded railway connectivity and increased cargo movement on national waterways.

Criticising previous governments for what he described as prolonged neglect of the region, Modi said sustained development and improved connectivity had contributed to improved security conditions in the Northeast. He asserted that areas once affected by violence were now being integrated into broader development initiatives.

He further stressed the importance of safeguarding Assam’s cultural identity while pursuing development and credited the current state government with addressing illegal encroachments and resource protection. Modi called on citizens to remain united and vigilant to ensure that development gains are sustained.

The event was attended by Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union ministers Sarbananda Sonowal, K. Rammohan Naidu, Murlidhar Mohol, Pabitra Margherita, and other dignitaries.