PM Modi Hails Sikkim Vet-Turned-Entrepreneur Dr. Chewang Norbu Bhutia in Mann Ki Baat

GANGTOK- In the 122nd episode of his monthly radio program Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spotlighted Dr. Chewang Norbu Bhutia, a veterinary doctor from Sikkim, for his remarkable initiative in blending traditional weaving with modern fashion to empower local communities.

Dr. Bhutia founded Crafted Fibres, a social enterprise that revitalizes Sikkim’s rich weaving heritage by integrating it with contemporary design. Dr. Bhutia, a veterinarian with a passion for preserving the cultural heritage of Sikkim while promoting sustainable practices.

Launched under Fibersgenisx Private Limited in July 2024, the brand focuses on handwoven apparel like stoles, shawls, caps, socks, and gloves, using traditional handloom techniques combined with contemporary designs.

By providing skill training to local artisans, especially women, he has created avenues for self-reliance and sustainable livelihoods. The enterprise utilizes wool sourced from local rabbits and sheep, and employs natural dyes, ensuring an eco-friendly production process.

“He doesn’t just make clothes; he weaves lives,” PM Modi remarked, emphasizing the transformative impact of Dr. Bhutia’s work on the community. The Prime Minister lauded the initiative as a testament to how tradition, when combined with passion and innovation, can lead to meaningful change.

Dr. Bhutia’s efforts have not only preserved Sikkim’s cultural legacy but have also set a precedent for sustainable and inclusive development in the region.

About Crafted Fibres

About 30-40% of the materials are locally sourced, including wool from angora rabbits and sheep, with additional fibers like silk, hemp, merino, and banana silk incorporated, often sourced from Assam. The brand emphasizes eco-friendly production, using natural, environmentally friendly dyes and avoiding chemical alternatives.

Dr. Bhutia’s journey began in 2016-17, when he started distributing angora rabbits and sheep to farmers in south Sikkim villages, training them in scientific rearing, wool shearing, carding, spinning, blending, and dyeing. His efforts focus on empowering local artisans, particularly women, through skill-building workshops and vocational training, often in collaboration with self-help groups (SHGs) and farmer producer organizations.

He has also worked with the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) to establish a cooperative society for weavers, reviving traditional looms in north and south Sikkim. Currently, 15-20 weavers work with Crafted Fibers, earning Rs 15,000-30,000 monthly, with Dr. Bhutia personally ensuring fair wages, even if products don’t sell immediately.

The brand aims to preserve Sikkim’s cultural heritage while appealing to modern markets, both domestically (targeting metro cities) and internationally (with plans to enter the US market). Crafted Fibers does not yet have a website but is exploring online storefronts and partnerships with eco-conscious retailers to expand its reach. The initiative reflects a commitment to sustainable fashion, cultural preservation, and community empowerment, making it a unique blend of tradition and innovation.