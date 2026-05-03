PM Appoints Dr Joram Aniya to NITI Aayog

NEW DELHI / ITANAGAR – In a historic milestone for the Northeast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the appointment of Dr Joram Aniya as a full-time member of NITI Aayog. The official notification, issued by the Cabinet Secretariat on 2 May 2026, inducts Dr Aniya alongside scholar-author Dr R. Balasubramaniam, bringing the total number of full-time members in India’s premier policy think tank to seven.

A Historic “First” for the Northeast

Dr Aniya’s inclusion marks the first time an individual from Arunachal Pradesh has been elevated to this high-level national policy role. As an eminent academician, writer, and folklorist, her appointment is being hailed by regional leaders, including Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, as a proud moment that provides the state with a direct voice at the apex of national decision-making.

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Academic and Professional Excellence

Dr Aniya brings over 18 years of experience in teaching, research, and public policy to the NITI Aayog.

Pioneering Scholar: She holds the distinction of being the first woman from the Nyishi community to earn a PhD and the first person in Arunachal Pradesh to receive a PhD in Hindi.

Academic Leadership: Prior to this national role, she served as an Associate Professor and Head of the Hindi Department at Dera Natung Government College, Itanagar.

Regulatory Expert: She was previously a member of the Arunachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission (APPEIRC), where she worked to strengthen state educational standards.

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Preserving Cultural Heritage

Beyond academia, Dr Aniya is a noted researcher of indigenous knowledge systems. She has authored and edited numerous books focused on the preservation of Nyishi culture and folklore. Her contributions were recently recognised during the Nyishi Day 2026 celebrations, where she was honoured with the Annual Academic Excellence and Professional Achievers Award.

National Recognition

Congratulating the new appointees, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on PIB Delhi that their “rich experience and deep understanding of various issues will greatly strengthen policymaking” and drive innovation across sectors. Experts believe her presence will particularly benefit the Northeast by integrating indigenous traditions and grassroots realities into India’s broader development narrative.