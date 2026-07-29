Plantation Drive Marks International Tiger Day at GUPS Lobi

ITANAGAR- The Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR) and the Abralow Memorial Multipurpose Society, with support from the Itanagar Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ISCDCL), organised a plantation drive at Government Upper Primary School (GUPS), Lobi, on Wednesday to promote environmental conservation and encourage greater awareness among students.

The programme was organised to mark International Tiger Day and aimed to instil environmental responsibility among young learners while encouraging them to contribute towards a cleaner and more sustainable future.

Addressing the gathering, YMCR Vice Chairman Keyom Doni emphasised the importance of introducing environmental values at an early age. He said initiatives such as plantation drives help nurture environmental consciousness among children, who will become future custodians of nature.

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He observed that celebrating International Tiger Day with students served as a reminder that conservation extends beyond protecting a single species and encompasses safeguarding the entire ecosystem. He also urged students to spread the message of environmental protection within their families and communities.

Alongside the plantation drive, organisers conducted a quiz competition to broaden students’ knowledge beyond classroom learning. The competition focused on environmental conservation, the heritage, geography, culture and current affairs of Arunachal Pradesh.

A total of 21 students, divided into eight teams, participated in the quiz. The first position was jointly secured by Rou Yangfo, Hakan Payeng and Asha Nilling, while Tatung Omang and Nitu Karjee jointly won the second position.

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The In-charge of GUPS Lobi appreciated the initiative and commended the organising NGOs and volunteers for providing students with an opportunity to learn about environmental conservation and broaden their knowledge through interactive activities.

The programme highlighted the importance of community participation in environmental protection while encouraging young students to adopt sustainable practices and become active ambassadors of conservation.