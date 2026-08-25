﻿Plantation Drive Held in Khonsa Under ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 3.0’

KHONSA- A ceremonial plantation drive was held at Khonsa in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh under the nationwide “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 3.0” initiative, bringing together the Assam Rifles, Khonsa Forest Division, civil administration and elected representatives for an environmental conservation programme.

The plantation drive was organised by the Assam Rifles in collaboration with the Khonsa Forest Division, with the participation of senior government officials, security personnel and civil representatives.

Among those present were Environment and Forest Minister Wangki Lowang, MLA of the 57-Borduria-Bogapani Assembly Constituency and Advisor to the Minister for Environment and Forest Wanglin Lowangdong, Commander HQ 25 Sector Assam Rifles, Commandant Assam Rifles Khonsa, Tirap Deputy Commissioner Badonlum Tawsik, Superintendent of Police Aditya, ADC Khonsa Namneet Singh, Commandant CRPF and other dignitaries.

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The initiative aimed to promote environmental awareness and active community participation in afforestation and conservation efforts.

The ceremonial plantation also highlighted the shared responsibility of government departments, security forces, civil administration and local communities in protecting the environment and preserving the natural heritage of the region.

The participation of multiple stakeholders reflects an approach that places environmental conservation within a broader framework of community involvement and institutional coordination.

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The organisers reiterated the importance of afforestation and sustainable environmental practices in building a greener and healthier future for Tirap and Arunachal Pradesh.

The event concluded with a collective commitment from the participating stakeholders towards environmental conservation, sustainable development and protection of the region’s natural resources.