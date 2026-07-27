PIB Itanagar Holds ‘Vartalap 2026’

ITANAGAR- The Press Information Bureau (PIB), under the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, organised the ‘Vartalap 2026’ media outreach programme in Itanagar on Monday as part of the Government of India’s initiative to strengthen communication with regional media and promote awareness about developmental programmes.

Held under the theme “12 Years of the Union Government: From Empowerment to Prosperity — A Step Towards the Future,” the programme highlighted key developmental milestones achieved over the past decade while promoting the nationwide ‘Gems of India’ Challenge, an initiative aimed at identifying, nurturing, and promoting grassroots digital creators across the country.

The event was attended by Utsav Parmar, Joint Director, PIB Itanagar; Gijum Tali, Director, Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Government of Arunachal Pradesh; and Sanjeev Kumar Jena, Professor, Department of Commerce, Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), Itanagar.

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Addressing the gathering, Utsav Parmar said the ‘Gems of India’ initiative provides an opportunity for young creators to showcase Arunachal Pradesh’s cultural heritage, traditions, and history on a national platform. He encouraged youth from the state to participate actively in the competition, stating that it would help present the state’s unique identity through creative digital storytelling.

He also highlighted developments in the education, healthcare, and connectivity sectors in Arunachal Pradesh over the past 12 years.

Speaking on the occasion, Gijum Tali said the state has witnessed significant improvements in infrastructure and transport connectivity under various central initiatives. According to him, better road and air connectivity has contributed to changes in the socio-economic landscape of Arunachal Pradesh. He added that initiatives such as the ‘Gems of India’ challenge complement these developments by encouraging youth to utilise digital platforms and visual communication for positive engagement.

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Professor Sanjeev Kumar Jena spoke about the country’s progress in infrastructure, healthcare, and digital development. He observed that while physical and technological advancements remain important, sustained economic growth—particularly in frontier states such as Arunachal Pradesh—requires the creation of resilient and inclusive economic ecosystems that can support long-term development.

According to the organisers, the ‘Vartalap’ outreach series serves as a platform for interaction between government communicators, academic experts, and regional media representatives. The initiative aims to facilitate the dissemination of information on government policies and developmental programmes while promoting informed public communication at the grassroots level.