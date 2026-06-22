Phurpa Tsering Calls for Transparent Beneficiary Selection at Dirang Review Meeting

DIRANG- A Coordination-cum-Sub-Divisional Level Monitoring Committee Meeting was held in Dirang to review developmental activities, assess ongoing projects and address issues related to public service delivery and infrastructure development within the subdivision.

The meeting was chaired by Phurpa Tsering, Advisor to the Minister for Public Works Department (PWD), Highways and Science & Technology, and attended by Deputy Commissioner of West Kameng Dr. Dilip Kumar, the Superintendent of Police, Additional Deputy Commissioners, administrative officers, Heads of Departments (HODs), Zilla Parishad Members (ZPMs), Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) representatives and other stakeholders.

Welcoming the participants, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Dirang, highlighted the importance of the meeting as a platform to review developmental progress, identify challenges and strengthen coordination among departments.

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During the session, Heads of Departments presented detailed reports through PowerPoint presentations outlining the status of ongoing projects, departmental achievements, implementation challenges and future plans. The discussions covered a wide range of issues affecting both developmental works and public services in the subdivision.

Among the concerns raised were transportation difficulties faced by government employees, installation of smart electricity meters, pipeline connectivity issues, shortages of personnel in certain sectors and other infrastructure-related challenges. Departments also sought administrative support and interventions to facilitate the effective implementation of government schemes and development programmes.

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Addressing the gathering, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Dilip Kumar emphasized the importance of inter-departmental coordination in ensuring the successful execution of development projects. He noted that effective collaboration among departments is essential for maintaining quality standards, ensuring timely completion of works and accelerating the district’s overall development.

The Deputy Commissioner also directed departments to ensure that beneficiaries selected under various welfare and development schemes are genuine and deserving, stressing the need for transparency and accountability in programme implementation.

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In his address, Phurpa Tsering called for greater involvement of Panchayat leaders and PRI members in developmental initiatives. He said beneficiary selection under government schemes should be carried out transparently and in consultation with local representatives to ensure fairness and strengthen public trust in governance processes.

The Advisor also took note of transportation challenges faced by administrative officers and contingency staff due to the distance between offices and residential areas. He assured participants that efforts would be made to facilitate the provision of a bus service for staff members to ease commuting difficulties.

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The meeting provided an opportunity for government departments, elected representatives and local stakeholders to exchange views on development priorities and identify practical solutions to administrative and infrastructural challenges facing the subdivision.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by the Assistant Commissioner, Dirang.